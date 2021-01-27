The Football Associated said it hopes this will help tackle discrimination. Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The English Football Association (FA) has announced it will adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism in a bid to tackle discrimination.

The definition is also used by the European parliament and the governments of over 30 countries.

The IHRA's working definition of antisemitism states: "Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."

By using this definition, the FA said it hopes to ensure there is consistency in defining antisemitic comments or conduct.

"Tackling all forms of discrimination and promoting equality has long been a priority for the FA as we strive for a game that is a truly safe and inclusive environment for all," the FA's chief executive officer Mark Bullingham said in a statement.

"Adopting this working definition is an important step and it will provide clarity across football on what language or actions may be considered antisemitic.

"We will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities and everyone within football to reaffirm the message that antisemitic behaviour is completely unacceptable."

Wembley Stadium will be turned purple on Jan. 27 to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.