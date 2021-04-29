Gab Marcotti recommends punishment for individual executives, not clubs, after the European Super League debacle. (1:45)

Executives from the clubs involved in the failed breakaway Super League have stepped down from their posts on the Premier League's sub-committees, sources have told ESPN.

The Premier League's other 14 clubs were furious with the six breakaway teams, sources have told ESPN, and asked for the six clubs to step down from their spots on advisory committees.

While this does not affect their ability to vote on key decisions and they remain on the full board, it has seen them take a step back from being able to influence and advise on broadcast deals and other matters, from financial distribution to strategy.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has stepped down as a member of the Premier League's audit and remuneration committee.

Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham and Manchester City chief Ferran Soriano have both resigned from their positions on the Club Strategic Advisory Group.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Liverpool chairman Tom Werner have also resigned from their positions on the Club Broadcast Advisory Group.

Tottenham Hotspur did not previously have a representative on any of these sub-committees, sources have told ESPN.

The ill-fated Super League was announced by 12 clubs on April 18, with the six Premier League sides as well as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan joining forces for a new-look European tournament.

However, the backlash led to all six of the Premier League clubs withdrawing just 48 hours after the original tournament was announced.

The breakaway plans also led to criticism from City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The fallout from the Super League included United executive vice-chairman Woodward announcing his resignation, while disgruntled supporters protested against the club's owners at their training ground Carrington.

Arsenal supporters have also protested against the Kroenke ownership, while Chelsea's Supporters Trust and Liverpool's Spirit of Shankly have called for the clubs to include fan representation on the board.