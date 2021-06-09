2021-22 season start and end dates across Europe: All you need to know

Shaka Hislop shares his final power rankings for the European football season and there are some surprises. (1:34)

The 2021-22 European season should be back to normal, after a truncated 2020-21 caused by a later start due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's when the campaign will get going across the top five leagues, European club competition and a reminder of what will happen with international football, too.

Dates are shown when the information is available.

The season will kick-off on the weekend of Saturday, Aug. 14, with the first fixture likely to be played on the Friday evening. That last round of games will be on Sunday, May 22.

The fixtures will be released at 9 a.m. BST on Wednesday, June 16.

Promoted: Brentford, Norwich City, Watford

Relegated: Fulham, Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion

Premier League teams will enter the FA Cup in the third round, which is expected to be played on the weekend of Jan. 8. The date for the final has not yet been announced.

Clubs not in European competition will start in the Carabao Cup second round, with the other seven entering in the third round (midweek dates still to be confirmed). The final will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Champions Manchester City will take on FA Cup winners Leicester City in the Community Shield at Wembley, to be played on Saturday, Aug. 7 (kickoff 5 p.m. BST).

It's proposed that Spanish top-flight football will begin on the weekend of Aug. 14, and finish in May though the dates have yet to be confirmed. All games will be live on ESPN+ in the U.S. from the start of the new season.

Promoted: Espanyol, Mallorca, plus Girona or Rayo Vallecano

Relegated: Eibar, Huesca, Real Valladolid

All teams other that the four in the Supercopa will enter the Copa del Rey in the first round, with the Supercopa quartet joining from round three.

The Supercopa will feature the both finalists from last season's Copa del Rey, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, plus the top two league teams, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. It is expected to take place in January 2021.

The new campaign will kick-off on the weekend of Aug. 21, running through to May 22.

Promoted: Empoli, Salernitana, Venezia

Relegated: Benevento, Crotone, Parma

The Coppa Italia format has been streamlined from 2021-22, and will now only include four teams from outside the top two divisions. Dates have yet to be announced.

Inter Milan (champions) will face Juventus (Coppa Italia winners) in the Supercoppa Italiana.

Top-flight football in Germany is set to begin on the weekend of Aug. 14 and complete on May 14.

Promoted: Bochum, Greuther Furth

Relegated: Schalke, Werder Bremen

The first round of the DFB Pokal, which will feature all 18 Bundesliga clubs, takes place on the weekend of Aug. 7. The final is at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on May 21.

DFB Pokal winners Borussia Dortmund will host champions Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The kickoff is set for the weekend of Aug. 7, running through to May 21.

Promoted: Clermont Foot, Troyes

Relegated: Dijon FCO, Nimes

Ligue 1 teams enter the Coupe de France from the ninth round, usually played over the first weekend of January.

The Trophee des Champions will see Lille take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Bloomfield Stadium, in Tel Aviv, Israel on Sunday, Aug. 1.

European club football

The preliminary round of Champions League qualifying, featuring the smallest of Europe's 55 nations, has already been drawn and will begin on June 22.

The draws for the final round of qualifying across the UCL, Europa League and the brand new Europa Conference League will be held on Monday, Aug. 2.

The UCL group-stage draw follows on Thursday, Aug. 26, with the other two competitions on Friday, Aug. 27. Group games across all competitions will begin on the midweek of Sept. 14-16.

FINALS

Wednesday, May 24: Europa Conference League - Tirana, Albania

Thursday, May 25: Europa League - Seville, Spain

Saturday, May 27: Champions League - Saint Petersburg, Russia

The UEFA Super Cup will see Chelsea take on Villarreal at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Chelsea will also take part in the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup in Japan in mid-December 2021.

International football

The remaining group-stage games of European World Cup qualifying will be played in the international breaks of September, October and November. There are treble-headers in the first two months to ensure all games can be completed. The playoffs will then take place in March 2022 before the next edition of the UEFA Nations League begins in June 2022 with four rounds of games.

- How World Cup qualifying works around the world

The 2022 World Cup finals themselves will be held from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 in Qatar.

The finals of the 2020-21 Nations League -- featuring, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain -- will be held in Milan and Turin in October 2021.