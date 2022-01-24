How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2021-22

Steve Nicol reacts to the Premier League revamping the use of VAR this season. (1:49)

What to make of VAR changes to offside law in Premier League? (1:49)

A total of 128 goals or incidents were directly affected by the video ref in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season. But how will VAR perform in the 2021-22 campaign? And who will get the best of the decisions, and the worst of them? So far 76 goals or incidents have attracted the attention of the VAR this season.

In 2019-20, Brighton & Hove Albion benefited the most, while only Newcastle United didn't experience a single overturn decision against them all season. Check out the full 2019-20 season stats.

In 2020-21, it was Burnley and Everton who sat on top of the table, while Arsenal, Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion were most negatively affected. Check out the full 2020-21 season stats.

Here, we run through the league table of overturned decisions for 2021-22 season, and those rejected by the referee at the review screen.

This page will be updated throughout the season as and when VAR reviews happen.

Total overturns: 76

Rejected overturns: 0

Leading to goals: 30

Leading to disallowed goals: 26

Penalties awarded: 24 (4 missed)

Pens for handball: 7

Penalties overturned: 6 (1 for offside, 1 on position)

Penalties retakes (GK encroach): 1

Penalties retakes (ATT encroach): 1 (1 missed)

Goals ruled out for offside: 17

Goals awarded after incorrect offside: 8

Goals ruled out for handball: 2

Goals allowed after wrong handball: 0

Goals ruled out for a foul: 7

Red cards: 8

Overturned red cards: 3

What will the VAR review?

- Goal/no goal

- Penalty/no penalty

- Direct red card (not second yellow card/caution)

- Mistaken identity (when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player)

What will it not review?

- Any yellow card (including second yellow card leading to red)

- Any free kick offence outside the box (other than red card offence)

This relates purely to overturned decisions, so penalty appeals that stay with the on-field referee are not included.

West Ham +4

Overturns: 12

Leading to goals for: 4

Disallowed goals for: 3

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: +1

Subjective decisions for: 4

Subjective decisions against: 3

Net subjective score: +1

Penalties for / against: 3 / 1

Red cards for / against: 0 / 2

Game: Newcastle (A; Aug. 15)

Incident: Aaron Cresswell goal allowed after being originally ruled out for offside, 18th minute - FOR

Game: Leicester (H; Aug. 23)

Incident: Ayoze Perez sent off for challenge on Pablo Fornals, 38th minute - FOR

Game: Man United (H; Sept. 19)

Incident: Penalty conceded (missed by Mark Noble) for handball by Luke Shaw, 92nd minute - FOR

Game: Leeds (A; Sept. 25)

Incident: Tomas Soucek goal ruled out for a foul on Illan Meslier by Michail Antonio, 53rd minute - AGAINST

Game: Aston Villa (A; Oct. 31)

Incident: Ezri Konsa yellow card upgraded to red for challenge on Jarrod Bowen (DOGSO), 49th minute - FOR

Game: Brighton (H; Dec. 1)

Incident: Michail Antonio goal ruled out for offside, 48th minute - AGAINST

Game: Southampton (H; Dec. 26)

Incident: Penalty conceded (scored by James Ward-Prowse) for foul by Craig Dawson on Armando Broja, 57th minute - AGAINST

Game: Watford (A; Dec. 28)

Incident: Jarrod Bowen goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up by Tomas Soucek on Emmanuel Dennis, 48th minute - AGAINST

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Mark Noble) for foul on Jarrod Bowen by Daniel Bachmann, 56th minute - FOR

Game: Crystal Palace (A; Jan. 1)

Incident: Penalty conceded (scored by Manuel Lanzini) for handball by Luka Milivojevic, 45th minute - FOR

Game: Norwich (H; Jan. 12)

Incident: Jarrod Bowen goal allowed after being originally ruled out for offside, 82rd minute - FOR

Game: Leeds (H; Jan. 16)

Incident: Rodrigo goal ruled out for offside on the goal-line, 73rd minute - FOR

Tottenham +3

Overturns: 5

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: 0

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 0

Net subjective score: +3

Red cards for / against: 0 / 2

Game: Newcastle (A; Oct. 17)

Incident: Harry Kane goal allowed after being originally ruled out for offside, 22nd minute - FOR

Game: Everton (A; Nov. 7)

Incident: Penalty cancelled with Hugo Lloris adjudged not to have fouled Richarlison, 64th minute - FOR

Incident: Mason Holgate sent off for challenge on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 90th minute - FOR

Game: Liverpool (H; Dec. 19)

Incident: Andrew Robertson sent off for challenge on Emerson Royal, 75th minute - FOR

Game: Southampton (A; Dec. 28)

Incident: Harry Kane goal disallowed for offside, 53rd minute - AGAINST

Harry Kane was ruled marginally offside against Southampton. Premier League

Arsenal +2

Overturns: 8

Leading to goals for: 2

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 2

Disallowed goals against: 2

Net goal score: 0

Subjective decisions for: 2

Subjective decisions against: 2

Net subjective score: 0

Penalties for / against: 1 / 2

Game: Burnley (A; Sept. 18)

Incident: Penalty cancelled after Aaron Ramsdale originally penalised for bringing down Matej Vydra, 69th minute - FOR

Game: Aston Villa (H; Oct. 22)

Incident: Penalty conceded (missed by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but scored on the rebound) for a foul by Matt Targett on Alexandre Lacazette, 45th minute - FOR

Game: Watford (H; Nov. 7)

Incident: Bukayo Saka goal disallowed for offside, 7th minute - AGAINST

Game: Man United (A; Dec. 2)

Incident: Emile Smith Rowe goal allowed after VAR rules the ball had crossed the line before the referee's whistle was blown to stop play, 13th minute - FOR

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Cristiano Ronaldo) for a foul by Martin Odegaard on Fred, 68th minute - AGAINST

Game: Everton (A; Dec. 6)

Incident: Richarlison goal disallowed for offside, 44th minute - FOR

Incident: Richarlison goal disallowed for offside, 57th minute - FOR

Game: Man City (H; Jan. 1)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Riyad Mahrez) for a foul by Granit Xhaka on Bernardo Silva, 53rd minute - AGAINST

Chelsea +2

Overturns: 6

Leading to goals for: 2

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: 0

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 2

Net subjective score: +1

Penalties for / against: 2 / 1

Red cards for / against: 0 / 1

Game: Liverpool (A; Aug. 28)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Mohamed Salah) after handball on the line by Reece James, who was sent off, 45th minute - AGAINST

Game: Southampton (H; Oct. 2)

Incident: Timo Werner goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up by Cesar Azpilicueta on Kyle Walker-Peters, 41st minute - AGAINST

Incident: James Ward-Prowse yellow card upgraded to red following foul on Jorginho, 74th minute - FOR

Game: Norwich (H; Oct. 23)

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Mason Mount) after handball by Mathias Normann, 83rd minute - FOR

Incident: Penalty retake ordered (scored by Mason Mount) after encroachment by Tim Krul, 85th minute - FOR

Game: Leeds (H; Dec. 11)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Jorginho) for foul on Antonio Rudiger by Raphinha, 55th minute - FOR

Liverpool +2

Overturns: 8

Leading to goals for: 3

Disallowed goals for: 2

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: +2

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 2

Net subjective score: +1

Penalties for / against: 2 / 0

Red cards for / against: 1 / 1

Game: Burnley (H; Aug. 21)

Incident: Mohamed Salah goal disallowed for offside, 26th minute - AGAINST

Mohamed Salah was offside when he thought he had scored against Burnley. Premier League

Game: Chelsea (H; Aug. 28)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Mohamed Salah) after handball on the line by Reece James, who was sent off, 45th minute - FOR

Game: Brentford (A; Sept. 25)

Incident: Mohamed Salah goal awarded after incorrect offside, 54th minute - FOR

Game: Man United (A; Oct. 24)

Incident: Cristiano Ronaldo goal disallowed for offside, 52nd minute - FOR

Incident: Paul Pogba yellow card upgraded to red for challenge on Naby Keita, 69th minute - FOR

Game: Brighton (H; Oct. 30)

Incident: Sadio Mane goal disallowed for handball, 33rd minute - AGAINST

Game: Tottenham (A; Dec. 19)

Incident: Andrew Robertson sent off for challenge on Emerson Royal, 75th minute - AGAINST

Game: Crystal Palace (A; Jan. 23)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Fabinho) for a foul on Diogo Jota by Vicente Guaita, 85th minute - FOR

Watford +2

Overturns: 6

Leading to goals for: 2

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 2

Net goal score: +2

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 1

Net subjective score: 0

Penalties for / against: 0 / 1

Game: Norwich (A; Sept. 18)

Incident: Ismaila Sarr goal allowed after being initially ruled out for offside against Josh King, 80th minute - FOR

Josh King was shown to be onside after being flagged offside. Premier League

Game: Everton (A; Oct. 23)

Incident: Josh King goal allowed after incorrect offside, 13th minute - FOR

Game: Arsenal (A; Nov. 7)

Incident: Bukayo Saka goal disallowed for offside, 7th minute - FOR

Game: Man United (H; Nov. 20)

Incident: Kiko Femenia goal disallowed after he encroached into the area to score a penalty rebound; Ismaila Sarr missed the retaken penalty, 9th minute - AGAINST

Game: West Ham (H; Dec. 28)

Incident: Jarrod Bowen goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up by Tomas Soucek on Emmanuel Dennis, 48th minute - FOR

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Mark Noble) for foul on Jarrod Bowen by Daniel Bachmann, 56th minute - AGAINST

Brentford +1

Overturns: 8

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 3

Net goal score: +2

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 2

Net subjective score: -1

Penalties for / against: 1 / 0

Game: Wolves (A; Sept. 18)

Incident: Ivan Toney goal which was originally ruled out for offside, was shown to be onside on review, but eventually ruled out on review for handball by the goal scorer, 29th minute - NEUTRAL

Game: Liverpool (H; Sept. 25)

Incident: Mohamed Salah goal awarded after incorrect offside, 54th minute - AGAINST

Game: Burnley (A; Oct. 30)

Incident: Maxwel Cornet goal disallowed for offside in the build-up against Chris Wood, 15th minute - FOR

Game: Norwich (H; Nov. 6)

Incident: Bryan Mbeumo goal disallowed for offside, 49th minute - AGAINST

Game: Everton (H; Nov. 28)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Ivan Toney) for foul on Frank Onyeka by Andros Townsend, 20th minute - FOR

Game: Man City (H; Dec. 29)

Incident: Aymeric Laporte goal disallowed for offside, 87th minute - FOR

Game: Wolves (H; Jan. 22)

Incident: Red card for Toti rescinded following challenge on Kristoffer Ajer, 68th minute - AGAINST

Incident: Adama Traore goal disallowed for offside, 90th minute - FOR

Brighton +1

Overturns: 7

Leading to goals for: 2

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: +2

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 3

Net subjective score: 0

Penalties for / against: 2 / 1

Red cards for / against: 1 / 0

Game: Liverpool (A; Oct. 30)

Incident: Sadio Mane goal disallowed for handball, 33rd minute - FOR

Game: Newcastle (H; Nov. 6)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Leandro Trossard) for foul on Trossard by Ciaran Clark, 20th minute - FOR

Incident: Robert Sanchez sent off for DOGSO on Callum Wilson, 90th minute - AGAINST

Game: West Ham (A; Dec. 1)

Incident: Michail Antonio goal ruled out for offside, 48th minute - FOR

Game: Everton (A; Jan. 2)

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Dominic Calvert-Lewin) for foul on Anthony Gordon by Enock Mwepu, 22nd minute - AGAINST

Game: Crystal Palace (H; Jan. 14)

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Pascal Gross) for foul on Joel Veltman by Will Hughes, 34th minute - FOR

Incident: Neal Maupay goal disallowed for a foul on Jack Butland, 38th minute - AGAINST

Southampton +1

Overturns: 7

Leading to goals for: 2

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 2

Net goal score: +3

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 3

Net subjective score: 0

Penalties for / against: 2 / 1

Red cards for / against: 1 / 0

Game: Newcastle (A; Aug. 28)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by James Ward-Prowse) for foul by Jamaal Lascelles on Adam Armstrong, 90th minute - FOR

Game: Man City (A; Sept. 18)

Incident: Penalty and red card for Kyle Walker cancelled after being awarded for foul on Adam Armstrong, 61st minute - AGAINST

Game: Chelsea (A; Oct. 2)

Incident: Timo Werner goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up by Cesar Azpilicueta on Kyle Walker-Peters, 41st minute - FOR

Incident: James Ward-Prowse yellow card upgraded to red following foul on Jorginho, 74th minute - AGAINST

Game: West Ham (A; Dec. 26)

Incident: Penalty conceded (scored by James Ward-Prowse) for foul by Craig Dawson on Armando Broja, 57th minute - FOR

Game: Tottenham (H; Dec. 28)

Incident: Harry Kane goal disallowed for offside, 53rd minute - FOR

Game: Wolves (A; Jan. 15)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Raul Jimenez) for foul by Jan Bednarek on Rayan Ait-Nouri, 33rd minute - AGAINST

Aston Villa 0

Overturns: 6

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: -1

Subjective decisions for: 2

Subjective decisions against: 3

Net subjective score: -1

Penalties for / against: 1 / 1

Red cards for / against: 1 / 0

Game: Newcastle (H; Aug. 21)

Incident: Penalty conceded (scored by Anwar El Ghazi) for handball by Jamaal Lascelles, 58th minute - FOR

Incident: Penalty for Newcastle cancelled for offside in the build-up against Callum Wilson, 76th minute - FOR

Callum Wilson was marginally offside, leading to the cancellation of Newcastle's penalty at Aston Villa. Premier League

Game: Arsenal (A; Oct. 22)

Incident: Penalty conceded (missed by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but scored on the rebound) for a foul by Matt Targett on Alexandre Lacazette, 45th minute - AGAINST

Game: West Ham (H; Oct. 31)

Incident: Ezri Konsa yellow card upgraded to red for challenge on Jarrod Bowen (DOGSO), 49th minute - AGAINST

Game: Crystal Palace (A; Nov. 27)

Incident: Douglas Luiz red card rescinded following challenge on Cheikhou Kouyate, 72nd minute - FOR

Game: Leicester (H; Dec. 5)

Incident: Jacob Ramsey goal disallowed for kicking the ball from the possession of Kasper Schmeichel, 45th minute - AGAINST

Leeds 0

Overturns: 6

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 2

Disallowed goals against: 2

Net goal score: 0

Subjective decisions for: 2

Subjective decisions against: 2

Net subjective score: 0

Penalties for / against: 1 / 2

Game: Everton (H; Aug. 21)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Dominic Calvert-Lewin) for foul on Calvert-Lewin by Liam Cooper, 26th minute - AGAINST

Game: West Ham (H; Sept. 25)

Incident: Tomas Soucek goal ruled out for a foul on Illan Meslier by Michail Antonio, 53rd minute - FOR

Game: Leicester (H; Nov. 7)

Incident: Ademola Lookman goal ruled out for offside, 67th minute - FOR

Game: Crystal Palace (H; Nov. 30)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Raphinha) for handball against Marc Guehi, 90th minute - FOR

Game: Chelsea (A; Dec. 11)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Jorginho) for foul on Antonio Rudiger by Raphinha, 55th minute - AGAINST

Game: West Ham (A; Jan. 16)

Incident: Rodrigo goal ruled out for offside on the goal-line, 73rd minute - AGAINST

Manchester City 0

Overturns: 8

Leading to goals for: 3

Disallowed goals for: 3

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: 0

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 2

Net subjective score: +1

Penalties for / against: 2 / 0

Game: Norwich (H; Aug. 21)

Incident: Ferran Torres goal ruled out for foul by Bernardo Silva on Milot Rashica in build-up, 15th minute - AGAINST

Game: Southampton (H; Sept. 18)

Incident: Penalty and red card for Kyle Walker cancelled after being awarded for foul on Adam Armstrong, 61st minute - FOR

Game: Crystal Palace (H; Oct. 30)

Incident: Gabriel Jesus goal disallowed for offside in the build-up against Phil Foden, 60th minute - AGAINST

Game: Everton (H; Nov. 21)

Incident: Penalty cancelled after Michael Keane adjudged not to have fouled Raheem Sterling, 35th minute - AGAINST

Game: Newcastle (A; Dec. 19)

Incident: Riyad Mahrez goal allowed after being originally ruled out for offside, 63rd minute - FOR

Game: Leicester (H; Dec. 26)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Riyad Mahrez) for foul on Aymeric Laporte by Youri Tielemans, 12th minute - FOR

Game: Brentford (A; Dec. 29)

Incident: Aymeric Laporte goal disallowed for offside, 87th minute - AGAINST

Aymeric Laporte saw his goal ruled out for offside. Premier League

Game: Arsenal (A; Jan. 1)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Riyad Mahrez) for a foul by Granit Xhaka on Bernardo Silva, 53rd minute - FOR

Manchester United -1

Overturns: 7

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 2

Net goal score: +1

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 2

Net subjective score: -1

Penalties for / against: 1 / 1

Red cards for / against: 1 / 0

Game: West Ham (A; Sept. 19)

Incident: Penalty conceded (missed by Mark Noble) for handball by Luke Shaw, 92nd minute - AGAINST

Game: Everton (H; Oct. 2)

Incident: Yerry Mina goal disallowed for offside, 85th minute - FOR

Game: Liverpool (H; Oct. 24)

Incident: Cristiano Ronaldo goal disallowed for offside, 52nd minute - AGAINST

Incident: Paul Pogba yellow card upgraded to red for challenge on Naby Keita, 69th minute - AGAINST

Game: Watford (A; Nov. 20)

Incident: Kiko Femenia goal disallowed after he encroached into the area to score a penalty rebound; Ismaila Sarr missed the retaken penalty, 9th minute - FOR

Game: Arsenal (H; Dec. 2)

Incident: Emile Smith Rowe goal allowed after VAR rules the ball had crossed the line before the referee's whistle was blown to stop play, 13th minute - AGAINST

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Cristiano Ronaldo) for a foul by Martin Odegaard on Fred, 68th minute - FOR

Burnley -2

Overturns: 4

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 2

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: -1

Subjective decisions for: 0

Subjective decisions against: 1

Net subjective score: -1

Game: Liverpool (A; Aug. 21)

Incident: Mohamed Salah goal disallowed for offside, 26th minute - FOR

Game: Arsenal (H; Sept. 18)

Incident: Penalty cancelled after Aaron Ramsdale originally penalised for bringing down Matej Vydra, 69th minute - AGAINST

Game: Leicester (A; Sept. 25)

Incident: Chris Wood goal disallowed for offside, 90th minute - AGAINST

Game: Brentford (H; Oct. 30)

Incident: Maxwel Cornet goal disallowed for offside in the build-up against Chris Wood, 15th minute - AGAINST

Crystal Palace -2

Overturns: 10

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 3

Disallowed goals against: 2

Net goal score: -1

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 6

Net subjective score: -5

Penalties for / against: 0 / 4

Game: Newcastle (H; Oct. 23)

Incident: Christian Benteke goal disallowed for foul by Marc Guehi on Ciaran Clark, 87th minute - AGAINST

Game: Man City (A; Oct. 30)

Incident: Gabriel Jesus goal disallowed for offside in the build-up against Phil Foden, 60th minute - FOR

Game: Wolves (H; Nov. 6)

Incident: Wilfried Zaha goal allowed after incorrect offside, 61st minute - FOR

Incident: Penalty cancelled as Joel Ward's challenge on Rayan Ait-Nouri was outside the box, 69th minute - FOR

Game: Aston Villa (H; Nov. 27)

Incident: Douglas Luiz red card rescinded following challenge on Cheikhou Kouyate, 72nd minute - AGAINST

Game: Leeds (A; Nov. 30)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Raphinha) for handball against Marc Guehi, 90th minute - AGAINST

Game: West Ham (H; Jan. 1)

Incident: Penalty conceded (scored by Manuel Lanzini) for handball by Luka Milivojevic, 45th minute - AGAINST

Game: Brighton (A; Jan. 14)

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Pascal Gross) for foul on Joel Veltman by Will Hughes, 34th minute - AGAINST

Incident: Neal Maupay goal disallowed for a foul on Jack Butland, 38th minute - FOR

Game: Liverpool (H; Jan. 23)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Fabinho) for a foul on Diogo Jota by Vicente Guaita, 85th minute - AGAINST

Everton -2

Overturns: 12

Leading to goals for: 2

Disallowed goals for: 3

Leading to goals against: 2

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: -2

Subjective decisions for: 4

Subjective decisions against: 3

Net subjective score: +1

Penalties for / against: 3 / 1

Red cards for / against: 1 / 0

Game: Leeds (A; Aug. 21)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Dominic Calvert-Lewin) for foul on Calvert-Lewin by Liam Cooper, 26th minute - FOR

Game: Norwich (H; Sept. 25)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Andros Townsend) for foul on Allan by Ozan Kabak, 25th minute - FOR

Game: Man United (A; Oct. 2)

Incident: Yerry Mina goal disallowed for offside, 85th minute - AGAINST

Game: Watford (H; Oct. 23)

Incident: Josh King goal allowed after incorrect offside, 13th minute - AGAINST

Game: Wolves (A; Nov. 1)

Incident: Hwang Hee-Chan goal disallowed for offside, 15th minute - FOR

Game: Tottenham (H; Nov. 7)

Incident: Penalty cancelled with Hugo Lloris adjudged not to have fouled Richarlison, 64th minute - AGAINST

Incident: Mason Holgate sent off for challenge on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 90th minute - AGAINST

Game: Man City (A; Nov. 21)

Incident: Penalty cancelled after Michael Keane adjudged not to have fouled Raheem Sterling, 35th minute - FOR

Game: Brentford (A; Nov. 28)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Ivan Toney) for foul on Frank Onyeka by Andros Townsend, 20th minute - AGAINST

Game: Arsenal (H; Dec. 6)

Incident: Richarlison goal disallowed for offside, 44th minute - AGAINST

Incident: Richarlison goal disallowed for offside, 57th minute - AGAINST

Game: Brighton (H; Jan. 2)

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Dominic Calvert-Lewin) for foul on Anthony Gordon by Enock Mwepu, 22nd minute - FOR

Leicester -2

Overturns: 6

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 2

Disallowed goals against: 2

Net goal score: -1

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 3

Net subjective score: -2

Penalties for / against: 0 / 2

Red cards for / against: 1 / 0

Game: West Ham (A; Aug. 23)

Incident: Ayoze Perez sent off for challenge on Pablo Fornals, 38th minute - AGAINST

Game: Norwich (A; Aug. 28)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Teemu Pukki) for foul on Pierre Lees-Melou by Caglar Soyuncu, 40th minute - AGAINST

Game: Burnley (H; Sept. 25)

Incident: Chris Wood goal disallowed for offside, 90th minute - FOR

Game: Leeds (A; Nov. 7)

Incident: Ademola Lookman goal ruled out for offside, 67th minute - AGAINST

Game: Aston Villa (A; Dec. 5)

Incident: Jacob Ramsey goal disallowed for kicking the ball from the possession of Kasper Schmeichel, 45th minute - FOR

Game: Man City (A; Dec. 26)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Riyad Mahrez) for foul on Aymeric Laporte by Youri Tielemans, 12th minute - AGAINST

Wolves -2

Overturns: 7

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 2

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: -2

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 0

Net subjective score: +3

Penalties for / against: 1 / 0

Game: Brentford (H; Sept. 18)

Incident: Ivan Toney goal which was originally ruled out for offside, was shown to be onside on review, but eventually ruled out on review for handball by the goal scorer, 29th minute - NEUTRAL

Game: Everton (H; Nov. 1)

Incident: Hwang Hee-Chan goal disallowed for offside, 15th minute - AGAINST

Game: Crystal Palace (A; Nov. 6)

Incident: Wilfried Zaha goal allowed after incorrect offside, 61st minute - AGAINST

Incident: Penalty cancelled as Joel Ward's challenge on Rayan Ait-Nouri was outside the box, 69th minute - AGAINST

Game: Southampton (H; Jan. 15)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Raul Jimenez) for foul by Jan Bednarek on Rayan Ait-Nouri, 33rd minute - FOR

Game: Brentford (A; Jan. 22)

Incident: Red card for Toti rescinded following challenge on Kristoffer Ajer, 68th minute - FOR

Incident: Adama Traore goal disallowed for offside, 90th minute - AGAINST

Norwich City -3

Overturns: 9

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 5

Disallowed goals against: 2

Net goal score: -2

Subjective decisions for: 2

Subjective decisions against: 3

Net subjective score: -1

Penalties for / against: 1 / 3

Game: Man City (A; Aug. 21)

Incident: Ferran Torres goal ruled out for foul by Bernardo Silva on Milot Rashica in build-up, 15th minute - FOR

Game: Leicester (H; Aug. 28)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Teemu Pukki) for foul on Pierre Lees-Melou by Caglar Soyuncu, 40th minute - FOR

Game: Watford (H; Sept. 18)

Incident: Ismaila Sarr goal allowed after being initially ruled out for offside against Josh King, 80th minute - AGAINST

Game: Everton (A; Sept. 25)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Andros Townsend) for foul on Allan by Ozan Kabak, 25th minute - AGAINST

Game: Chelsea (A; Oct. 23)

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Mason Mount) after handball by Mathias Normann, 83rd minute - AGAINST

Incident: Penalty retake ordered (scored by Mason Mount) after encroachment by Tim Krul, 85th minute - AGAINST

Game: Brentford (A; Nov. 6)

Incident: Bryan Mbeumo goal disallowed for offside, 49th minute - FOR

Game: Newcastle (A; Nov. 30)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Callum Wilson) for handball against Billy Gilmour, 57th minute - AGAINST

Game: West Ham (A; Jan. 12)

Incident: Jarrod Bowen goal allowed after being originally ruled out for offside, 82rd minute - AGAINST

Newcastle -4

Overturns: 10

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 6

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: -4

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 3

Net subjective score: 0

Penalties for / against: 1 / 3

Red cards for / against: 0 / 1

Game: West Ham (H; Aug. 15)

Incident: Aaron Cresswell goal allowed after being originally ruled out for offside, 18th minute - AGAINST

Game: Aston Villa (A; Aug. 21)

Incident: Penalty conceded (scored by Anwar El Ghazi) for handball by Jamaal Lascelles, 58th minute - AGAINST

Incident: Penalty for Newcastle cancelled for offside in the build-up against Callum Wilson, 76th minute - AGAINST

Game: Southampton (H; Aug. 28)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by James Ward-Prowse) for foul by Jamaal Lascelles on Adam Armstrong, 90th minute - AGAINST

Game: Tottenham (H; Oct. 17)

Incident: Harry Kane goal allowed after being originally ruled out for offside, 22nd minute - AGAINST

Game: Crystal Palace (A; Oct. 23)

Incident: Christian Benteke goal disallowed for foul by Marc Guehi on Ciaran Clark, 87th minute - FOR

Game: Newcastle (H; Nov. 6)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Leandro Trossard) for foul on Trossard by Ciaran Clark, 20th minute - AGAINST

Incident: Robert Sanchez sent off for DOGSO on Callum Wilson, 90th minute - FOR

Game: Norwich (H; Nov. 30)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Callum Wilson) for handball against Billy Gilmour, 57th minute - FOR

Game: Man City (H; Dec. 19)

Incident: Riyad Mahrez goal allowed after being originally ruled out for offside, 63rd minute - AGAINST