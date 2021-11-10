The Premier League has been criticised for not allowing clubs to support a Boxing Day campaign. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Premier League has refused a request from clubs to wear their away kits at home matches on Boxing Day in support of homeless charity Shelter.

Shelter tweeted on Tuesday it is launching the #NoHomeKit campaign, which urges clubs and fans to "ditch their home colours for their away or third kit, showing support for people who don't have a safe home."

Sky Sports reported that Shelter approached nine Premier League clubs playing at home on Dec. 26 about the issue of homelessness and how they could help to raise funds for the charity.

The report said unused home shirts were to be signed by players and then auctioned off.

"The Premier League receives a large number of requests from charities every season however we aren't able to support all centrally," a Premier League spokesperson told Sky Sports.

We hope as many teams, players and fans as possible will join #NoHomeKit this winter.



Even though it's early days, we know that everyone involved can do something special by bringing the entire football community together for this cause.



Watch this space! 👀 — Shelter (@Shelter) November 9, 2021

"Clubs are entitled to support charitable causes, and we encourage clubs to do so, provided it is in compliance with Premier League rules."

Osama Bhutta, director of campaigns at Shelter, said the charity wants to raise awareness of homelessness through the campaign.

"We believe 'home' means everything. We want to use the positive power of football this Christmas, and our shared connection to 'home,' to raise awareness of homelessness and what we can all do to fight it," Bhutta said.

"Everyone involved in #NoHomeKit can do something special by bringing the entire football community together to fight the housing emergency."

Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville tweeted: "Imagine refusing a request to raise money and awareness for homelessness" before adding that the clubs could force the Premier League to change its decision if they "push hard."