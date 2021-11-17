Gab and Juls debate whether Eddie Howe should be involved with Newcastle's search for a director of football. (1:19)

The Premier League's chairman Gary Hoffman has resigned, sources have told ESPN.

Hoffman's resignation comes after a turbulent spell for the top flight, but sources have told ESPN his departure is not expected to impact the daily running of the Premier League. The league has not officially announced Hoffman's departure but is expected to do so in the coming days.

Hoffman, 61, is chairman of financial group Monzo and has held the role at the Premier League for 18 months.

Sources added his resignation is not solely down to the misgivings expressed by many other clubs over the Premier League's handling of the Newcastle United takeover by the Saudi Arabia sovereign state Public Investment Fund (PIF), but it is a contributing factor.

Hoffman was not forced out by the clubs, but instead decided to leave on his own terms, according to ESPN sources.

The Premier League will not rush a new appointment of chairman -- a non-executive role -- while CEO Richard Masters retains the support of the Premier League clubs, sources have told ESPN.

Newcastle's takeover was mired in controversy due to accusations the club will be run by the Saudi state.

The takeover ended an 18-month deadlock after an agreement had originally been reached in April 2020. However, PIF, the world's largest sovereign wealth fund (state-owned investment), failed to pass the Premier League's owners' and directors' test at the time, creating an impasse which has now been resolved.

Officially, the Premier League privately indicated they were satisfied the consortium provided proof the Saudi state would not have control of Newcastle, though the Premier League declined to comment to ESPN when contacted to explain how they had done this.

Information from ESPN correspondent James Olley was used in this report