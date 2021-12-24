As COVID-19 causes Premier League chaos, focus turns to convincing vaccine-hesitant players

Steven Gerrard is worried, and so are his players. The Aston Villa manager is taking almost hourly bulletins on how badly his squad has been affected by positive COVID-19 cases and whether he will have enough players -- 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper -- to meet the minimum requirement to fulfil a Premier League fixture.

Villa were forced to postpone last Saturday's game against Burnley just over two hours before kick-off because of a COVID outbreak at the club, and they may be severely depleted against Chelsea on Sunday, but the impact goes behind simply having a fixture called off. Footballers are just as concerned about the virus and the vaccination process, as well as the long-term effects of both, as everyone else.

"We had a situation at the weekend where one of the players was reluctant to get out of his car because he had some symptoms and he's got a young family, and you can totally understand his view in his situation," Gerrard said at a news conference this week. "This is a guy who's got a young family, it is Christmastime, and that's the situation everyone is in. No one wants to get this virus. Everyone wants to protect their own families.

"Thankfully he was tested after and he didn't have a situation, but that player would not have been available for me on the day, and these are the little situations that people don't see. We've got a major responsibility to listen to the players and deal with every situation as it comes your way."

The Premier League is experiencing a COVID-19 crisis. Six of 10 fixtures were postponed last weekend due to outbreaks at a host of clubs, three games slated for Dec. 26 have already been called off, a record high of 90 positive results among players and staff were recorded during the most recent testing period (the previous high was 42) and, in official data released by the league earlier this week, it was revealed that only 77% of players among the 20 clubs have been fully vaccinated.

Perhaps the starkest statistic of all was that 16% of Premier League players have not received a single dose of the vaccine. The most recently released vaccination figures from other major European leagues show the Premier League to be lagging some distance behind their competitors. In Italy, Serie A has recorded 98% of players being fully vaccinated, Ligue 1 have reported 95% in France, while Germany's Bundesliga and Spain's LaLiga both have 92% of players fully vaccinated.

It is a similar story of high uptake in U.S. sports. The NFL reported on Dec. 15 that 94.6% of players are fully vaccinated, while the NBA reported 97% full vaccination rates when figures were released in mid-November. In October, the NHL reported that just four players out of the entire league had not been vaccinated. While Europe as a whole is suffering infection spikes because of the omicron variant, the Premier League is the only major league dealing with a raft of COVID-19-related postponements.

So how has the richest and most high-profile league in world football found itself in a situation where games are being called off so regularly because of COVID-19 outbreaks and surprisingly low vaccination rates?

ESPN has spoken to players, managers and senior figures to find out what is going wrong -- and why -- and whether things will get better in the months ahead.

Vaccines are not mandatory in the Premier League, but there are consequences for those who choose not be vaccinated. They must eat, change and travel separately from their fully vaccinated teammates and, if they are in close contact with a positive case, must isolate for seven days. Even if they are fully fit and not infected, the rules are clear -- isolation for seven days, no training and no availability for selection.

This issue is a major factor in the recent spate of postponements. Sources have told ESPN that those clubs that have successfully vaccinated all, or the vast majority, of their players are becoming increasingly angry with those teams with several unvaccinated players.

While some Premier League matches have been postponed, others are set to go on. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Here's why: If a club has four players test positive and have six unvaccinated players, they have 10 players ruled out because of COVID-19 and are almost certain to have their game postponed. But if a club with a 100% vaccination rate has four players test positive, none of their vaccinated teammates must isolate, so the game goes ahead. That's good in the sense that it avoids fixture congestion down the line, but not so good if those four players are your captain, best midfielder and two leading goal scorers.

As of now, those players are still paid by their clubs while unavailable because of not taking the vaccine. In Germany, Bayern Munich have announced wage cuts for unvaccinated players who cannot play, so that is an avenue that remains open to Premier League clubs, although sources have told ESPN there are no moves at this stage to consider wage cuts.

Klopp, Southgate fight misinformation

The Premier League, and English football in general, is some distance behind when it comes to players being vaccinated. In the English Football League (EFL) -- Championship, League One and League Two -- 25% players have told the league and their clubs that they do not intend to get the vaccine.

"The EFL continues to strongly encourage players and staff at clubs to get fully vaccinated and obtain a booster jab if eligible to do so," Dr. Richard Higgins, the EFL's medical adviser, said. "We know that getting double jabbed and boosted now will reduce the risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19, reduce the risk of catching or spreading COVID-19 amongst teammates and loved ones, while helping protect against COVID-19 variants including omicron."

It is a similar message from the Premier League, which said in a statement that it "continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff, as well as promoting the Government's public health vaccination messaging to clubs and the wider public."

In September, the Premier League commissioned a video message by Jonathan Van-Tam, the United Kingdom's deputy chief medical officer, which was distributed to all players, urging them to listen to the science and get vaccinated, but almost one-fifth of the league's eligible players continue to be sceptical enough to choose not to receive the vaccine.

As in society in general, the COVID-19 vaccine has become a divisive issue. Social media has played a part in entrenching opposing positions and prompting hostility towards those on both sides of the debate who have gone public with their opinion.

When Wigan Athletic player Charlie Wyke suffered a cardiac arrest while training with the League One team in November, it was widely claimed on social media that the 28-year-old had recently been vaccinated. Those reports proved to be baseless, with the club issuing a statement saying, "With Charlie's approval, we can confirm that Charlie has not received a COVID-19 vaccination and Charlie's collapse was not related to any COVID-19 vaccination."

Multiple sources at Premier League clubs and friends of players have told ESPN that reports of some cases of myocarditis (heart inflammation) following vaccination have led to a reluctance among players to receive their vaccine, as has the collapse of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen during Euro 2020, even though it has since been confirmed that the player had not been vaccinated at the time.

Comments made by singer Nicki Minaj on Twitter in September about the vaccine being linked to impotency -- debunked by medical experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden -- have also been cited to ESPN as a factor in some players choosing not to be vaccinated.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been one of the most outspoken against misinformation about the vaccine, using his programme notes ahead of last week's Premier League game against Newcastle to urge people to get the vaccine.

"I won't apologise for the view I hold on the vaccination, no matter how unpopular it might make me in certain sections of society," Klopp wrote. "If I come across friends or people I care about in my life away from football and they tell me they haven't had a jab yet, I do my best to encourage them to listen to experts. It's never a case of 'Listen to me.' It's always 'Listen to those who know'.

"Ignore those who pretend to know. Ignore lies and misinformation. Listen to people who know best. If you do that, you end up wanting the vaccine and the booster. The 'stick to football' abuse so misses the point."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been vocal about his support for the vaccination. PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Yet the vast majority of those within the game are reluctant to go on the record with their views on the vaccination. When England manager Gareth Southgate fronted a campaign to urge young people to get the vaccine during the summer, he was targeted by so-called anti-vaxxers.

"That's probably the one [issue] I've received the most abuse over," said Southgate, who previously had to deal with public criticism after missing the decisive penalty during a Euro 96 shootout defeat against Germany.

"I'm probably going to keep out of that argument for the time being. I'm not the one who has to open some of that mail and some of those emails, because my poor secretary has dealt with quite a lot of that. That is the reality."

Jordan Henderson, the Liverpool captain, has admitted that players can find themselves "caught up" in the social media maelstrom of COVID-19 and vaccinations.

"There's a lot things flying around on social media and you can get caught up in it a little bit," Henderson told Talksport. "For us, it's about listening to the people who are experts on it. The doctors, the medical experts who know exactly what the best way forward is."

But there are others who are less inclined to take the vaccine. One recently retired player who's still involved in the game has spoken to ESPN on condition of anonymity about why so many players have chosen not to vaccinate.

"The most important tool a footballer has is his body," the retired player said. "And to have reached Premier League level, they will have made sacrifices, been extremely disciplined and even selfish at times in order to ensure that nothing they do will compromise their body. That amounts to what they put into their body and they will have researched everything from nutrition to supplements and any medical treatment they have.