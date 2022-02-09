Jan Aage Fjortoft and Julien Laurens agree that Wayne Rooney did the right thing in turning down the opportunity to interview with Everton. (2:06)

Did Rooney make the right choice turning down interview for manager of Everton? (2:06)

The English Football Association (FA) has sought observations from Derby County manager Wayne Rooney after he said in a recent interview that as a player he wanted to injure an opponent during a game in 2006, British media have reported.

- Wayne Rooney: I drank to cope with pressure

- ESPN+: Watch ESPN FC Daily now (U.S. only)

Former Manchester United forward Rooney told the Mail On Sunday that he wore longer studs in a game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge because he "wanted to hurt someone."

"I changed my studs before the game," Rooney said. "I put longer studs in because I wanted to hurt someone."

"The studs were legal," he added. "They were a legal size. But they were bigger than what I would normally wear."

Wayne Rooney clashes with John Terry during Manchester United's 3-0 loss to Chelsea in 2006. Matthew Peters/Manchester United

Rooney and John Terry clashed during the game, with the Chelsea defender receiving treatment.

United lost the match 3-0, with Chelsea winning the league that season.