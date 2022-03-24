Bruno Fernandes is close to agreeing a new five-year contract at Manchester United, sources have told ESPN.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who arrived at United from Sporting for an initial €55 million in Jan. 2020, still has three years to run on his existing deal at Old Trafford.

But with United preparing to lose France international Paul Pogba as a free agent when his contract expires in June, the club has accelerated talks to secure Fernandes to a new long-term contract.

Sources have said that discussions are progressing well and that an agreement is likely to be finalised when the player returns from international duty with Portugal, who will play North Macedonia in Porto next Tuesday for a place at the World Cup following a 3-1 win at home to Turkey on Thursday.

Although Fernandes has struggled to produce his best form for United this season, he has been one of the team's most reliable performers since arriving from Sporting.

And the club are determined to ensure that one of their most important players is secured to a new deal before a new manager arrives in the summer.