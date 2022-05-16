Brentford's Ivan Toney and Rico Henry said their families were subject to racial abuse during Sunday's Premier League clash vs. Everton. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Everton are helping police identify fans accused of racially abusing the families of Brentford striker Ivan Toney and defender Rico Henry during Sunday's Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Henry scored the winner as Brentford edged to a 3-2 win over nine-man Everton, and the defender tweeted later on Sunday that his mother was targeted by some home supporters in the stands.

"I never usually speak out on things that don't physically harm me or my family," Henry said. "But to see my mom upset after being racially abused by a few Everton fans brought fire to my stomach."

Toney said on Twitter that his family was also subjected to abuse by an individual.

Brentford said they were aware of the incidents and a report had been made to the police. Everton said they were working with authorities to track down those responsible.

"We will offer our support to Rico's and Ivan's families and will fully cooperate with the investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings," Brentford said.

Everton are two points above the third relegation position with two fixtures remaining.