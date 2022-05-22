Son Heung-Min scored a second-half brace in Spurs' 5-0 victory over Norwich. Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min shared the 2021-22 Premier League Golden Boot award, with both scoring on the final day of the season to take their tallies to 23 goals.

Salah, who entered Sunday's Premier League finale one goal ahead of Son, scored Liverpool's second goal as they were denied the title despite their 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Son netted a second-half brace as Spurs clinched Champions League qualification with a comfortable 5-0 win over already-relegated Norwich City.

"It's incredible to have this award," Son told the BBC after the match. "I can't believe it. I got really emotional. I dreamed of it as a child. Literally it's my in hands. I can't believe it.

"Until my goal I was really frustrated that I missed big chances. I told the players I missed the easiest chances and scored one of the toughest tones. I didn't give up. I wanted to score today. The team helped me a lot at half-time. They wanted to help me, you could see it today.

This guy 😍 Congrats @Sonny7 very well deserved. Different class this season. pic.twitter.com/l4YaS7vx2B — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 22, 2022

"This season was a great lesson. Next season we can look forward to the Champions League. Everyone deserves to be there.

"Conte gives us so many different things. Before he came here nobody believed we'd reach the Champions League."

Son's previous best tally in the Premier League was 17 goals in the 2020-21 season.

"It's a magnificent achievement for him," Antonio Conte told Sky Sports. "I think Sonny felt a bit of pressure to reach this achievement but we are very happy for him. Today we had two targets. The first was to get into the Champions League and then to try to help Sonny to become top scorer and so we're very happy."