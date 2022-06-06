The advent of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Premier League hasn't gone smoothly since its introduction in 2019.

Its introduction into English football was delayed, with the Premier League being the last of the "Big Five" leagues in Europe to adopt it. The Bundesliga and Serie A were early adopters in 2017-18, but the Premier League hesitated for two years before voting to use it from the 2019-20 season.

High-profile errors and protocol missteps have dogged Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body that oversees refereeing, ultimately resulting in the Premier League being the only "Big Five" league not to have a single referee selected by FIFA to act as a VAR at the World Cup later this year.

After 1,140 games overseen from the VAR hub at Stockley Park, trends have started to emerge which show the influence of VAR both on the game itself and its Laws.

Here, we take a look at what we've learned so far.

Mike Dean checks out a decision at the monitor in his final season as a Premier League referee. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

VAR now brings more goals than it disallows

It might be hard to believe, but it's true. This season was the first that saw fewer goals disallowed by VAR than it produced.

Indeed, that first season of VAR in the Premier League in 2019-20 was a massive culture shock to fans, players and pundits. The Utopian idea of a fairer league was replaced by a sense of injustice, with the VAR taking away what made the game special -- goals and the spontaneous nature of celebrations. Only 27 goals were added by VAR decisions, with 56 ruled out; a huge net loss of 29 goals across the 38-week season.

GOALS SEASON ALLOWED DISALLOWED NET 2019-20 27 56 -29 2020-21 34 42 -8 2021-22 47 43 +4

But things are improving, even if it doesn't seem that way on a week-to-week basis. The laws are adjusting, offside is being tweaked and the game is learning. It's going to take a lot longer to get right, and there are far too many imperfections around things like subjective penalty decisions.

In 2020-21, that net loss improved to eight goals, with 42 goals ruled out and 34 allowed.

And in the season just gone, the turnaround was complete, with VAR actually creating four goals: 47 added and 43 disallowed.

Of course, it's not a simple as goals alone, but at least the system is now a net benefit on this metric rather than a marked negative.

But is VAR getting less involved?

OVERTURN FREQUENCY SEASON OVERTURNS FREQUENCY 2019-20 109 0.29 2020-21 123 0.32 2021-22 120 0.32

Use of VAR remains pretty static across the seasons, at an intervention every 0.32 games -- or one every three games. That's pretty much standard across all the top European leagues.

Over the last two seasons, the number of overturns in the Premier League is almost exactly the same, with 123 in 2020-21 and 120 in 2021-22 -- slightly higher than the first season of VAR in 2019-20, which had 109 overturns.

How VAR and the handball law have learned to co-exist

It was a complete mess which took the International Football Association Board (IFAB), football's lawmakers, three attempts to get right. But we now appear to have got there -- at least with accidental attacking handball.

In 2014, the IFAB created its football and technical advisory panels to shape the Laws of the Game. Contrary to popular belief, these panels include many high-profile former players and coaches -- such as Arsene Wenger, Luis Figo, Hidetoshi Nakata, Daniel Amokachi and Zvonimir Boban. One of the very first tasks was to redefine the handball law. It was a long process which took several years, beginning before the introduction of VAR. We would soon find out how incompatible the two processes were.

HANDBALL SEASON DISALLOWED 2019-20 15 2020-21 6 2021-22 3

While many think the handball law was changed for VAR, it was in fact the opposite -- it was changed without considering the implications of VAR. The forensic analysis of identifying handball offences in both attacking and defensive situations led to goals being disallowed and penalties awarded which in ordinary play would never be penalised.

For instance, the accidental handball law was officially added to the laws in 2019, preventing any goal from being scored if the ball hit the hand in the attacking phase. But the IFAB was forced to reword it twice in the successive summers that followed after a raft of controversial decisions across the leagues.

In the 2019-20 season, 15 goals were disallowed for handball through VAR in the Premier League -- though the law had actually been enforced far more strictly in the European leagues and UEFA competition.

There were several high-profile incidents early on, including Aymeric Laporte's late "winner" for Manchester City against Tottenham Hotspur ruled out for handball. Even though the ball only brushed the arm of Laporte and the decision caused controversy, the IFAB would later use this in its video presentation of how the law should be correctly applied.

TOTAL PENS BY LEAGUE SEASON ENG ESP ITA GER FRA 2019-20 92 149 186 73 89 2020-21 125 141 150 111 161 2021-22 103 133 142 84 122

When the IFAB changed the law for 2020-21, so that it only applied to the scorer and the player who created the goal, the number of goals disallowed by the VAR dropped from 15 to six.

And in the summer of 2021, the law was modified once more to the goal scorer only, and only three goals were ruled out.

It's a classic case of unintended consequences once the scrutiny of the VAR comes into play. It has been seen in other IFAB law changes too, such as a goalkeeper encroaching off the line on a penalty which led to a rapid backtrack at the 2019 Women's World Cup just weeks after it came into law.

VAR's growing influence on penalties

Have referees stopped making decisions, and instead rely on the VAR as a safety net? It's not something you can truly assess, though last season's stats indicate there is a trend developing with a higher percentage of spot kicks being awarded through VAR.

ALL PENALTIES SEASON VAR TOTAL VAR% 2019-20 22 92 23.91% 2020-21 29 125 23.2% 2021-22 38 103 36.89%

Penalties awarded through VAR have increased season-on-season: 22, 29 and then 38 this season just gone.

In each of the first two seasons, around 23% of all penalties needed the advice of the VAR. But last season, this increased markedly to 36.89% (38 out of 103 penalties awarded).

A major influence on this has been handball. Unlike with accidental attacking handball, offences are increasing -- and the majority come from the forensic analysis of VAR.

HANDBALL PENALTIES SEASON VAR TOTAL VAR% 2019-20 7 20 35% 2020-21 12 21 57.14% 2021-22 15 25 60%

In 2019-20, the Premier League saw 20 penalties for handball, with seven of those coming via VAR review (35%). By 2020-21 the number of penalties was similar: 21, with 12 from VAR (57.14%). And last season we saw 25 handball spot kicks, with another increase to 15 from the video official (60%).

While the IFAB did revise the wording of defensive handball last summer, this was more a streamlining of the terminology as the interpretation remains largely the same -- so the frequency of penalties remains high.

The number of penalties awarded for handball continues to grow. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

How the Premier League reduced total penalties

If ever there was an indicator for soft penalties, it's the huge number of overturned spot kicks in 2020-21. The VAR cancelled 22 that season, compared to just seven in 2019-20 and nine last season.

Even with those 22 overturns, 2020-21 still saw a record number of penalties with 125 awarded over the 380 games. Even bigger increases had been experienced across the major leagues that season -- up 100% in France, 50% in Germany and 37.5% in England. Italy had suffered its peak in 2019-20, when an incredible 186 penalties were given (it was still 141 in 2020-21.)