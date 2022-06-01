Newly-crowned Premier League golden boot winner Son Heung-min received a hero's welcome upon his return to South Korea ahead of international duty. (0:42)

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne were on Wednesday named among the six nominees for the English Professional Footballers Association (PFA) Player of the Year award.

De Bruyne is the current holder of the award, having won it the last two seasons, while Ronaldo won the award twice in his first stint with Manchester United in 2007 and 2008.

The other nominees include Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Fellow Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was not included among the nominees, despite scoring 23 goals to share the Golden Boot with Salah.

De Bruyne was named the Premier League's Player of the Season for the 2021-22 campaign in May.

The nominees were also revealed Wednesday for the PFA Women's Player of the Year award, with Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema leading the way.

The pair each have a teammate for company, in the form of Chelsea's Pernille Harder and Arsenal's Kim Little. Manchester City duo Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp round out the nominations.

Australian forward Kerr has already picked up the Football Writers' Association player of the year award after scoring 20 goals in 20 games to win the Golden Boot and lead Chelsea to the Women's Super League title.