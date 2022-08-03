Martin Odegaard and Arsenal fan Aston Mack speak about the importance of players taking a knee before games. (2:25)

Premier League club captains have agreed to stop taking a knee before every match but reaffirmed their commitment to fight racism and discrimination.

Players and staff have been taking a knee prior to kickoff since the Premier League returned from the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2020 to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, the Premier League announced on Wednesday that players will limit the amount of times they take a knee before games for the upcoming season.

A statement read: "Ahead of the new season, Premier League club captains have reaffirmed their commitment to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination.

Liverpool and Manchester City players took a knee before the Community Shield game last week. Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

"The players have decided to use specific moments during the upcoming campaign to take the knee, to amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society.

"The Premier League supports the players' decision and, alongside the clubs, will use these opportunities to elevate anti-racism messaging as part of the League's No Room for Racism Action Plan.

"Players will take the knee during the opening match round of the season, dedicated No Room for Racism match rounds in October and March, Boxing Day fixtures following the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Premier League matches on the final day of the season and The FA Cup and EFL Cup finals."

The Premier League captains added in a statement: "We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause.

"We remain resolutely committed to eradicate racial prejudice, and to bring about an inclusive society with respect and equal opportunities for all."