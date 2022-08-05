Jurgen Klopp expresses his disapproval of the mid-season World Cup due to the demands on players. (1:41)

Oddsmakers have pegged the quest for the Premier League title as a two-horse race, with defending-champion Manchester City and Liverpool separated from the pack.

Man City, who has won four of the last five EPL titles, is the odds favorite to win it again, listed at -165 at Caesars Sportsbooks. Liverpool, last season's runner-up, is +200.

The gap between the two top clubs and the rest of the table is significant, according to oddsmakers. Man City and Liverpool are the only two teams with single-digit odds. Tottenham, at +1,400, and Chelsea, at +1,600, are next but a ways down oddsboards. Tottenham, however, has attracted the most bets and is the most wagered to win the league title at Caesars Sportsbook, but it'll be a tall task to unseat Man City.

Man City added elite striker Erling Haaland in the offseason, bolstering Pep Guardiola's already potent roster that posted 93 points en route to last year's title. It was the sixth-most points in league history. Liverpool, though, finished just one point behind and notched a victory over Man City last week in the FA Community Shield.

Arsenal, which kicks off the season Friday against Crystal Palace, is +2,800, and Manchester United is +3,500. Man United's preseason title odds are the longest they've been in over a decade, according to sports betting archive Sportsoddshistory.com.

Bournemouth and Fulham, at 1,500-1 and 1,000-1 respectively, are the longest shots on the board at Caesars Sportsbook.