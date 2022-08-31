Mexico international Edson Alvarez has two assists in three league matches this season for Eredivise champions Ajax. Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Chelsea have made a €50million bid for Ajax and Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, sources have told ESPN.

Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel is thought to be concerned about the club's midfield options in the wake of Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Southampton and nagging injury concerns over key midfielder N'Golo Kante, who is set to be sidelined for around a month with a hamstring problem.

Sources have told ESPN that Ajax are under no pressure to sell having already allowed Antony, Lisandro Martinez, Sebastien Haller, Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea were keen on a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong but the Dutchman has so far shown no interest in leaving Camp Nou.

The Blues are mindful that both N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, who has endured a difficult start to the season, have less than a year remaining on their current deals and believe Alavrez, 24, could be a long-term solution.

The transfer window in the Netherlands also closes 24 hours earlier than most of Europe due to an administrative error made by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) meaning less time is available to complete a deal.