A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II is shown during Arsenal's Europa League match at FC Zurich. Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

The football world is paying its respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Manchester United's Europa League match against Real Sociedad, along with West Ham's match in the Europa Conference League, went ahead on Thursday with a minute's silence held before kick-off and players wearing black armbands.

"Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight's UEFA Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned at Old Trafford," Manchester United said in a statement.

"A minute's silence will be held before kick-off which will allow the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty, The Queen. Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast as a sign of our utmost respect."

Arsenal held a moment of silence before the second half of their Europa League match with FC Zurich, shortly after the Queen's death was announced.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years, Buckingham Palace announced.

With the death of the queen, her son Charles automatically becomes monarch and will lead the country in mourning.

The Premier League said in a statement it was "deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty."

It has not yet been announced whether this weekend's Premier League fixtures will go ahead, but other sporting events in Britain have already begun to see postponements.

In a statement, the English Football League said an announcement would soon be made about fixtures for the Championship, League One and League Two.

"Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity," EFL chair Rick Parry said.