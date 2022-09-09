Supporters at Thursday night's European action involving Manchester United, West Ham and Arsenal paid respects to Queen Elizabeth II following her death. (2:06)

The Premier League has suspended this weekend's fixtures as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

It said in a statement on Friday: "At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game."

Tributes from across football and the sports world were made in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who died on Thursday after 70 years on the throne.

The U.K. government said it was the decision of individual organisations to make regarding the holding of events during the nation's 10-day mourning period.

"There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the national mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations," it said in a document of official guidance for the public and businesses.

"As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations."