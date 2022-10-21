Leeds fans criticised Marsch for failing to acknowledge them after their defeat to Leicester Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Under-fire Jesse Marsch has apologised to Leeds United fans but said he is confident he has the backing of the board following Thursday's 2-0 defeat to Leicester, landing the club in a perilous position in the Premier League.

A run of seven winless games, including five defeats, has seen Marsch's side slip to 16th in the table, level on points with Wolves who occupy a spot in the relegation zone.

Marsch's decisions have been scrutinised by Leeds fans, who booed the team off the pitch following Thursday's defeat -- while also criticising the American for not acknowledging the travelling support after the match.

"I want to say sorry to them," Marsch said. "It was nothing against the fans.

"In that moment I am disappointed and trying to figure out what I am going to say to the team. My focus is on stopping the bleeding."

Leeds, who next face ninth-placed Fulham, have to play Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City within their next five league matches. Marsch said it is "too soon" to talk about another relegation battle, after dramatically avoiding the drop on the final day of the 2021-22 season.

"I know I am supported by the club, we are totally unified," he added.

"No-one is happy about this defeat. I am as angry as I have ever been.

"One of the things I saw before I came was the way the board supported Marcelo [Bielsa] all the way for many years. I have felt that same support from everyone.

"When a team goes through a bad spell the manager is the first one to be questioned about whether he is doing the right things.

"But we are together. We had to fight our way out of it last year and we have to stay focused."