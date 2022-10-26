Bobby Madley was sacked in 2018 after sending a video mocking a disabled person to a friend. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Bobby Madley will referee a Premier League match for the first time in four years on Saturday after losing his job over a controversial video in 2018.

Madley was sacked by the refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after sending a video mocking a disabled person to a friend.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

He returned to English football in 2020, taking charge of matches at League One and League Two level, and has officiated 10 games in the Championship this season.

The 37-year-old is set to take charge of Brentford's home game against Wolves, according to a list of officials for weekend fixtures on the Premier League's website.

Madley's brother Andy, who is also a referee, will take charge of Brighton's home game against Chelsea on the same day.