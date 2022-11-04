Man United facing Premier League fixture congestion

Michallik: Ten Hag had no idea what he was doing vs. Real Sociedad (1:56)

Manchester United face a struggle to find a place to play their postponed Premier League games after failing to win their Europa League group.

United needed to beat Real Sociedad by 2+ goals to take first place and require only two games, to be played in March, to make it through to the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

However, they could only manage a 1-0 win in Spain, which means they finished second and will have to play two matches in the knockout playoff round, which takes place in February.

Clubs who go through in the Champions League or win their Europa Conference League groups also only play in two of the four midweeks reserved for European football in February and March. That leaves two dates spare to play rearranged Premier League matches after a total of 14 games were postponed in September due to the death of the queen.

Man United's away game at Crystal Palace and home match vs. Leeds United need to be rescheduled, and had United won their group those fixtures could have been rearranged for February and March.

Every other midweek is taken up by FA Cup or Carabao Cup dates, or European fixture slots. The only vacant midweeks are specifically there to home Premier League games displaced by the Carabao Cup final, and FA Cup quarterfinals and semifinals -- so are not naturally free for other rearranged games.

Here's what it means for the fixture list.

When could the postponed Premier League games be played?

English football restarts on the midweek of Dec. 20 -- just two days after the World Cup final -- with the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, followed by three blocks of Premier League matches over the Christmas period.

This list shows how congested the schedule will be in 2023, with only three vacant midweeks built in through to the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday, May 28.

Jan. 10 - Carabao Cup QF

Jan. 17 - FA Cup R3 replays

Jan. 24 - Carabao Cup SF L1

Jan. 31 - Carabao Cup SF L2

Feb. 7 - FA Cup R4 replays

Feb. 14 - European competition knockouts

Feb. 21 - European competition knockouts

Feb. 28 - FA Cup R5

March 7 - European competition knockouts

March 14 - European competition knockouts

March 21 - International break

March 28 - International break

April 4 - vacant midweek

April 11 - European competition QF

April 18 - European competition QF

April 25 - Premier League fixtures

May 2 - vacant midweek

May 9 - European competition SF

May 16 - European competition SF

May 23 - vacant midweek

Teams who have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup or FA Cup in an earlier round could use those matchdays if necessary, though it becomes complicated if that league game is due to be shown on TV as it shouldn't be scheduled against the broadcaster of the cup competition.

The two midweeks in late January reserved for the Carabao Cup semifinals offer a solution -- but there will still be four clubs ruled out, and the same issue with the TV clash applies.