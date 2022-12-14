The 2022 World Cup is drawing to a close, which means the return of European club football is now just days away. But when does each league resume, and how many days break has it enjoyed? Here, we run through when each league will return.
Four nations -- Argentina, Croatia, France, Morocco -- will go right through to the weekend in either the third-place playoff or the final, playing a total of seven matches.
Premier League
The last round of games before the World Cup was played on the weekend of Nov. 12-13.
The league will resume on Dec. 26
- 43 days since the league paused.
- 16 days after England were eliminated by France
- 8 days after the World Cup final.
- 16 players will be at the World Cup on the final weekend (14 Prem, 2 EFL)
Among the players to go the whole distance are Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane (Manchester United), William Saliba (Arsenal), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).
However, Premier League clubs will actually return to action even sooner, with the Carabao Cup fourth round beginning on Dec. 20 -- just two days after the World Cup final -- including Manchester City vs. Liverpool on Dec. 22.
CARABAO CUP FIXTURES
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Milton Keynes Dons v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Bournemouth
Southampton v Lincoln City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Gillingham
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest
Charlton Athletic v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United v Burnley
Thursday, Dec. 22
Manchester City v Liverpool
PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES
Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Arsenal v West Ham United
Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
Leeds United v Manchester City
LaLiga
The last round of games before the World Cup was played on the midweek of Nov. 8-10.
The league will resume on Dec. 29
- 48 days since the league paused.
- 23 days after Spain were eliminated by Morocco
- 11 days after the World Cup final.
- 23 players will be at the World Cup on the final weekend*
Among the players to go the whole distance are Ousmane Dembele, Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Angel Correa, Rodrigo De Paul, Ivo Grbic, Antoine Griezmann, Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid.)
*Karim Benzema is officially part of the France squad but was ruled out injured and not replaced.
LALIGA FIXTURES
Thursday, Dec. 29
Girona v Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis v Athletic Club
Atletico Madrid v Elche
Friday, Dec. 30
Getafe v Mallorca
Cadiz v Almeria
Celta Vigo v Sevilla
Real Valladolid v Real Madrid
Saturday, Dec. 31
Barcelona v Espanyol
Real Sociedad v Osasuna
Villarreal v Valencia
The Supercopa will feature the both finalists from last season's Copa del Rey, Real Betis and Valencia, plus the top two league teams, Real Madrid and Barcelona. It will take place Jan. 11-15, 2023 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Serie A
The last round of games before the World Cup was played on the weekend of Nov. 12-13.
The league will resume on Jan. 4
- 52 days since the league paused.
- (Italy did not qualify)
- 16 days after the World Cup final.
- 14 players will be at the World Cup on the final weekend
Among the players to go the whole distance are Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Olivier Giroud, Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Marcelo Brozovic, Lautaro Martinez (Inter.)
SERIE A FIXTURES
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Salernitana v AC Milan
Sassuolo v Sampdoria
Spezia v Atalanta
Torino v Hellas Verona
Lecce v Lazio
AS Roma v Bologna
Cremonese v Juventus
Fiorentina v Monza
Internazionale v Napoli
Udinese v Empoli
AC Milan (champions) will face Inter Milan (Coppa Italia winners) in the Supercoppa Italiana at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Bundesliga
The last round of games before the World Cup were played on the weekend of Nov. 12-13.
The league does not resume until Jan. 20
- 68 days since the league paused.
- 50 days after Germany were eliminated in the group stage
- 33 days after the World Cup final.
- 13 players will be at the World Cup on the final weekend
Among the players to go the whole distance are Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernandez, Noussair Mazraoui, Benjamin Pavard, Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich.)
BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES
Friday, Jan. 20
RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich
Saturday, Jan. 21
Union Berlin v TSG Hoffenheim
VfL Bochum v Hertha Berlin
Eintracht Frankfurt v Schalke 044
VfB Stuttgart v Mainz
VfL Wolfsburg v SC Freiburg
FC Cologne v Werder Bremen
Sunday, Jan 22
Borussia Dortmund v FC Augsburg
Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen
Ligue 1
The last round of games before the World Cup was played on the weekend of Nov. 12-13.
The league will resume on Dec. 28
- 45 days since the league paused.
- 10 or 11 days since France's last game
- 10 days after the World Cup final.
- 14 players will be at the World Cup on the final weekend
Among the players to go the whole distance are Achraf Hakimi, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Axel Disasi, Youssouf Fofana (AS Monaco), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon.)
LIGUE 1 FIXTURES
Wednesday, Dec. 28
AC Ajaccio v Angers
Troyes v Nantes
AJ Auxerre v AS Monaco
Clermont Foot v Lille
Brest v Lyon
Paris Saint-Germain v Strasbourg
Thursday, Dec. 29
Lorient v Montpellier
Stade de Reims v Stade Rennais
Marseille v Toulouse
Nice v Lens