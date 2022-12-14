        <
          When does club football return after the World Cup in the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1

          9:57 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The 2022 World Cup is drawing to a close, which means the return of European club football is now just days away. But when does each league resume, and how many days break has it enjoyed? Here, we run through when each league will return.

          Four nations -- Argentina, Croatia, France, Morocco -- will go right through to the weekend in either the third-place playoff or the final, playing a total of seven matches.

          Premier League

          The last round of games before the World Cup was played on the weekend of Nov. 12-13.

          The league will resume on Dec. 26
          - 43 days since the league paused.
          - 16 days after England were eliminated by France
          - 8 days after the World Cup final.
          - 16 players will be at the World Cup on the final weekend (14 Prem, 2 EFL)

          Among the players to go the whole distance are Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane (Manchester United), William Saliba (Arsenal), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).

          However, Premier League clubs will actually return to action even sooner, with the Carabao Cup fourth round beginning on Dec. 20 -- just two days after the World Cup final -- including Manchester City vs. Liverpool on Dec. 22.

          CARABAO CUP FIXTURES

          Tuesday, Dec. 20
          Milton Keynes Dons v Leicester City
          Newcastle United v Bournemouth
          Southampton v Lincoln City
          Wolverhampton Wanderers v Gillingham

          Wednesday, Dec. 21
          Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest
          Charlton Athletic v Brighton & Hove Albion
          Manchester United v Burnley

          Thursday, Dec. 22
          Manchester City v Liverpool

          PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

          Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
          Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
          Crystal Palace v Fulham
          Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
          Leicester City v Newcastle United
          Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion
          Aston Villa v Liverpool
          Arsenal v West Ham United

          Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
          Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
          Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

          Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
          Leeds United v Manchester City

          LaLiga

          The last round of games before the World Cup was played on the midweek of Nov. 8-10.

          The league will resume on Dec. 29
          - 48 days since the league paused.
          - 23 days after Spain were eliminated by Morocco
          - 11 days after the World Cup final.
          - 23 players will be at the World Cup on the final weekend*

          Among the players to go the whole distance are Ousmane Dembele, Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Angel Correa, Rodrigo De Paul, Ivo Grbic, Antoine Griezmann, Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid.)

          *Karim Benzema is officially part of the France squad but was ruled out injured and not replaced.

          LALIGA FIXTURES

          Thursday, Dec. 29
          Girona v Rayo Vallecano
          Real Betis v Athletic Club
          Atletico Madrid v Elche

          Friday, Dec. 30
          Getafe v Mallorca
          Cadiz v Almeria
          Celta Vigo v Sevilla
          Real Valladolid v Real Madrid

          Saturday, Dec. 31
          Barcelona v Espanyol
          Real Sociedad v Osasuna
          Villarreal v Valencia

          The Supercopa will feature the both finalists from last season's Copa del Rey, Real Betis and Valencia, plus the top two league teams, Real Madrid and Barcelona. It will take place Jan. 11-15, 2023 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

          Serie A

          The last round of games before the World Cup was played on the weekend of Nov. 12-13.

          The league will resume on Jan. 4
          - 52 days since the league paused.
          - (Italy did not qualify)
          - 16 days after the World Cup final.
          - 14 players will be at the World Cup on the final weekend

          Among the players to go the whole distance are Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Olivier Giroud, Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Marcelo Brozovic, Lautaro Martinez (Inter.)

          SERIE A FIXTURES

          Wednesday, Jan. 4
          Salernitana v AC Milan
          Sassuolo v Sampdoria
          Spezia v Atalanta
          Torino v Hellas Verona
          Lecce v Lazio
          AS Roma v Bologna
          Cremonese v Juventus
          Fiorentina v Monza
          Internazionale v Napoli
          Udinese v Empoli

          AC Milan (champions) will face Inter Milan (Coppa Italia winners) in the Supercoppa Italiana at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

          Bundesliga

          The last round of games before the World Cup were played on the weekend of Nov. 12-13.

          The league does not resume until Jan. 20
          - 68 days since the league paused.
          - 50 days after Germany were eliminated in the group stage
          - 33 days after the World Cup final.
          - 13 players will be at the World Cup on the final weekend

          Among the players to go the whole distance are Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernandez, Noussair Mazraoui, Benjamin Pavard, Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich.)

          BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES

          Friday, Jan. 20
          RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich

          Saturday, Jan. 21
          Union Berlin v TSG Hoffenheim
          VfL Bochum v Hertha Berlin
          Eintracht Frankfurt v Schalke 044
          VfB Stuttgart v Mainz
          VfL Wolfsburg v SC Freiburg
          FC Cologne v Werder Bremen

          Sunday, Jan 22
          Borussia Dortmund v FC Augsburg
          Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen

          Ligue 1

          The last round of games before the World Cup was played on the weekend of Nov. 12-13.

          The league will resume on Dec. 28
          - 45 days since the league paused.
          - 10 or 11 days since France's last game
          - 10 days after the World Cup final.
          - 14 players will be at the World Cup on the final weekend

          Among the players to go the whole distance are Achraf Hakimi, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Axel Disasi, Youssouf Fofana (AS Monaco), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon.)

          LIGUE 1 FIXTURES

          Wednesday, Dec. 28
          AC Ajaccio v Angers
          Troyes v Nantes
          AJ Auxerre v AS Monaco
          Clermont Foot v Lille
          Brest v Lyon
          Paris Saint-Germain v Strasbourg

          Thursday, Dec. 29
          Lorient v Montpellier
          Stade de Reims v Stade Rennais
          Marseille v Toulouse
          Nice v Lens