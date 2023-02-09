Premier League captains voted before the season to limit taking a knee to significant moments. Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Premier League players will take a knee before their matches for the next two weekends as part of the "No Room for Racism" campaign, it was announced Thursday.

Club captains across the league voted in August to limit taking a knee to "select significant moments."

Players took a knee as part of the anti-racism campaign for two weeks in October, and will again display their unity against discrimination from Feb. 11-19.

A Premier League statement read: "The No Room For Racism branding features in our matches to remind fans in the UK and around the world of the clear message that discrimination will not be tolerated in football or wider society, as well as demonstrating how diversity across all areas of the game makes it stronger."

England's top flight revealed a "two-year progress" six-point plan with the "No Room for Racism" initiative.

It showed that 16.5% of the Premier League workforce are from an ethnically diverse background, up from 12% in 2021. It also showed that 73% of participants from the league's inclusive coaching schemes are in full-time employment with clubs.

Darren Moore, manager of third-tier Sheffield Wednesday and chair of the Premier League Black Participants' Advisory Group, said: "After two years of the No Room For Racism Action Plan, it is encouraging to see that progress continues to be made in the fight against discrimination and that there are more steps being taken to diversify the game to ensure players and coaches from under-represented groups can thrive within football."

The most recent initiative coincides with the two-year anniversary of the "No Room for Racism" campaign.