LONDON -- Arsenal dropped more points in the Premier League title race on Saturday as Ivan Toney netted a 74th-minute equaliser to earn Brentford a 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium.

Substitute Leandro Trossard, a £27 million January signing from Brighton, scored his first Gunners goal on 66 minutes after fine work from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, but the home side were unable to hang on for a vital win.

After losing 1-0 at Everton last weekend, Arsenal were seeking a positive reaction but produced another underwhelming display as the visitors earned a deserved draw. They moved six points clear of Manchester City at the top but Pep Guardiola's side can cut the deficit in half with victory over Aston Villa on Sunday -- setting up Wednesday's clash when Arsenal and Man City face each other in north London.

Rapid reaction

1. Flat Arsenal open the door for Man City again

Arsenal got away with it last weekend, and have to pray they will do so again now. Manchester City failed to capitalise on Arsenal's 1-0 defeat at Everton last week as they lost at Tottenham but City have another chance to cut the gap at the top of the table after the Gunners dropped more points on Saturday.

In an interview earlier this week, Gunners captain Martin Odegaard suggested the club's training sessions had been among the best of the season as they looked for a reaction to defeat at Goodison Park. But Arsenal were curiously flat here against Brentford and only raised their game in moments during the second half.

City will host Villa on Sunday knowing victory will take them within three points of Arsenal, albeit having played a game more. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be comforted by the cushion his team still enjoy, but questions about their durability in lasting the distance will only grow if they continue to allow their lead to erode like this.

Including the FA Cup defeat at City, Arsenal have now failed to win their last three matches. That hardly constitutes a crisis but the pressure is palpably building.

2. Brentford's Toney enjoys another "kickabout" against Arsenal

Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Arsenal have history.

When Brentford beat the Gunners at the start last season, Toney bullied the Arsenal centre-backs and tweeted about a "nice kickabout with the boys" -- a social media post which Arteta later used in his pre-match team talk ahead of the reverse fixture as motivation for his players. Alexandre Lacazette mimicked Toney's original Twitter post when Arsenal beat Brentford 2-1 in that second match.

Arsenal are now winless in their last three matches and again dropped points on Saturday, this time against Brentford. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Last season, Gabriel Margalhaes mocked Toney again when Arsenal won at the Brentford Community Stadium last season, a reaction the Bees striker described as "cringey."

Gabriel and Toney were reunited again here and the pair battled all afternoon, Toney fighting admirably and effectively to help Brentford carry a counter-attacking threat as Arsenal dominated possession. He missed two excellent chances, one in each half, before converting from close range to give Brentford the point their performance deserved, writing another chapter into a duel with more than a little edge.

3. Should Arteta shuffle Arsenal squad or stay the course?

Mikel Arteta has named the same starting line-up in every Premier League match since the World Cup. That run totals six matches, the first time the Gunners have done this for eight years.

The logic is clear: Arsenal have outperformed all expectations in ascending to the top of the table and Arteta wants to retain as much of that momentum as possible by rewarding the players who put them there. However, at the same time there have been signs of late that the team needs freshening up, having lost at Everton and now drawing against Brentford -- an issue underlined by a substitute scoring the home side's only goal.

However, Manchester City are up next at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday and facing their closest challengers presents a difficult conundrum for Arteta: freshen up the team or stick with the players that have outperformed City to this point?

Best and worst performers

Best: Ivan Toney, Brentford

Was a constant menace to Arsenal's back four and full value for his goal which earned the visitors a point.

Best: Bukayo Saka, Arsenal

Tried everything within his power to drag Arsenal to victory and produced an excellent cross for Trossard's goal.

Best: Ben Mee, Brentford

Organised Brentford's defence superbly, winning all five aerial duels and blocking two shots.

Ivan Toney's goal for Brentford denied Arsenal the win on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Worst: Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal

Failed to create a single chance and was hauled off on 62 minutes when the game was goalless. The dip after such a fine start to his season continues.

Worst: Granit Xhaka, Arsenal

His more advanced midfield role has been a revelation for Arsenal this season but on Saturday he was largely ineffective.

Worst: Gabriel Magalhaes, Arsenal

Outfought by Toney in a manner rarely witnessed during the campaign to date.

Highlights and notable moments

Three weeks after Arsenal brought in Leandro Trossard from Brighton, the Belgian winger scored his first goal for the Gunners off the bench.

It took less than 10 minutes for Brentford to respond.

It won't win Ivan Toney a Puskas Award anytime soon, but the goal did net the Bees a big equaliser against the Premier League leaders.

After the match: What the managers and players said

Up next

Arsenal: The Gunners stay home for a huge top-of--the-table clash on Wednesday against Man City, which sit in second and have been nipping at Arsenal's heels in the Premier League race. That match is at 2:30 p.m. ET on Feb.

Brentford: The Bees get to rest for the coming week until they host Crystal Palace at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Premier League action.