MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester City moved within three points of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

There were fan protests at the Etihad Stadium following the Premier League's announcement on Monday that City have been charged with more than 100 breaches of financial rules. The response on the pitch was for Pep Guardiola's team to comfortably see off Villa thanks to goals from Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan, plus a Riyad Mahrez penalty, all before half-time.

Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for the visitors in the second half but, except for a late flurry of Villa chances, a City slip-up ahead of their trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Wednesday never looked likely.

Rapid reaction

1. Galvanised City pile the pressure on Arsenal

On the morning of City's 4-2 win over Tottenham on Jan. 19, Arsenal were eight points clear at the summit of the Premier League table, and City were desperately trying to make up ground. But if they win at the Emirates on Wednesday, Guardiola's team will be top, having closed the gap in less than a month.

Arsenal, without a win in their last three games, are stuttering, allowing City to stay in touching distance ahead of what could be an early title showdown in north London this week. City have had a rough patch of their own but they looked galvanised against Villa at the end of a week which saw them charged with breaching financial rules by the Premier League.

Amid an atmosphere that felt whipped up by the allegations, which are still working their way through a formal review process, the game was over by half-time as City raced into a fast 3-0 lead.

During a run of lacklustre performances -- particularly home and away against Tottenham -- Guardiola has repeatedly asked for a reaction from his players and the fans. This week, the Premier League did his job for him and City played like a team with a point to prove. After a torrid week, the only downside for Guardiola was an injury to Erling Haaland, which forced the striker off at half-time.

2. Fan anger at Premier League charges boosts Man City

Facing the media for the first time since the Premier League charges in a news conference on Friday, Guardiola had a choice between staying quiet and regurgitating the club statement, or launching an impassioned defence. He chose the latter, and it seemed to whip up the City fans who came to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The team bus was greeted with blue flairs and chants of "City going down with a billion in the bank" -- a reference to the possibility that City could be relegated if they are found guilty of more than 100 breaches of financial rules. As soon as the game kicked off, there were also chants in support of Guardiola and owner Sheikh Mansour.

Rodri, left, and Riyad Mahrez celebrate during Man City's comfortable win over Aston Villa on Sunday, where fans seemed whipped up by the Premier League's allegations of financial wrongdoing against the club. Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

As fans booed the Premier League anthem ahead of kick-off, there was even a banner unfurled that read "Pannick on the streets of London" in a nod to Lord Pannick KC, the £5,000-an-hour lawyer hired to defend the club against the Premier League's allegations.

After Rodri had given City an early lead, he stood in front of the fans beating the badge on his chest with his fist and urging them to make more noise. Guardiola, who was critical of fans' lack of passion last month, will hope his team can keep hold of their "us against the world" mentality for the rest of the title race.

3. Villa left to rue Bailey's missed chance

Unai Emery has overseen wins over Manchester United and Tottenham since taking over at Aston Villa in November, but City were never close to joining the list.

Villa, who had won their previous three away games in the league, had a golden chance to score first when Leon Bailey was slipped in by Ollie Watkins after just 20 seconds -- but once Rodri had scored for City, it was one-way traffic.

Villa found themselves down 3-0 by half-time and, at that point, Emery was in damage-limitation mode. Emery was brought in to make sure Villa didn't get sucked into a relegation battle, and that target has almost certainly been met. Hovering around mid-table, they are in a group of teams along with Liverpool, Chelsea, Brentford, Fulham and Brighton who know that a good second half of the season will see them challenge to finish in the top six.

The Villans are a much better team under Emery than they showed at City, and the game could have gone a different way had Bailey scored inside 30 seconds. You don't get many chances away from home against the top teams and Villa paid the price.

Best and worst performers

Best: Rodri, Manchester City

He scored the all-important first goal and did a good job in front of City's unorthodox back three.

Best: Bernardo Silva, Manchester City

Guardiola started with a back three and Silva ended up filling gaps in midfield, at left-back and on the left wing.

Best: Ederson, Manchester City

He was having a quiet afternoon before making a string of saves during a frantic end to the game.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City clashes with Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa in the first half on Sunday. Haaland later was substituted out of the game at halftime. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Worst: Leon Bailey, Aston Villa

The winger should have done more with a chance to put Villa ahead in the first minute.

Worst: Kyle Walker, Manchester City

Got away with a sloppy pass into midfield which could have led to a goal had it not been for a forceful tackle from Ruben Dias on Bailey.

Worst: Emi Martinez, Aston Villa

At fault for City's second goal when he raced out and was beaten to the ball by Haaland, who crossed for Gundogan.

Highlights and notable moments

It took less than four minutes for Man City to score, courtesy of Rodri.

That first goal made the match comfortable early on for Man City. But the second goal from Ilkay Gündogan put Man City into cruise control.

After the match: What the managers and players said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on the decision to take Erling Haaland off at halftime: "If the result was more tight then maybe I don't do it. I don't think he's injured but tomorrow we will see. Hopefully he can be in for Wednesday, if it is a risk or he is not ready he's not going to play."

Guardiola on trying to catch Arsenal in the title race: "Arsenal have a game in hand. We will see after all the games when the Premier League is finished. But we are going to London to try and get a win. When one team has made 50 points in the first leg it is because they are very good. We closed the gap today because the performance from the team was really, really good."

Up next

Manchester City: There will be real title implications on Wednesday, when the reigning Premier League champions travel to London for a date with league-leading Arsenal, who City now trail by just three points.

Aston Villa: The Gunners will be Villa's next opponents as well, the pair meeting at Villa Park on Saturday for a lunchtime kickoff.