Dale Johnson explains why the PGMOL decided to apologise to both Arsenal and Brighton following mistakes in their games. (1:13)

John Brooks has been replaced as the VAR for Liverpool vs. Everton and Arsenal vs. Manchester City this week after he incorrectly ruled out a Pervis Estupinan goal for Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Brooks placed the offside line onto the wrong player in a game which ended as a 1-1 draw.

PGMOL has admitted to two "significant errors" on offside decisions on Saturday, the other being Ivan Toney's equaliser as Brentford drew 1-1 at Arsenal when the VAR, Lee Mason, failed to identify Christian Norgaard, who assisted the goal, had come back from an offside position.

It meant the offside lines were not applied by Mason, and the goal was allowed to stand. The result left Arsenal three points clear of Manchester City ahead of their meeting at the Emirates on Wednesday. David Coote will now act as VAR for that fixtures, with Andre Marriner in the hub for the Manchester derby.

It will not be known if Mason has been stood down until the Premier League appointments for the weekend are announced on Tuesday,

Pervis Estupinan was ruled offside by John Brooks. Premier League

"PGMOL can confirm its Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb has contacted both Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion to acknowledge and explain the significant errors in the VAR process in their respective Premier League fixtures on Saturday," read a statement issued by PGMOL on Sunday. "Both incidents, which were due to human error and related to the analysis of offside situations, are being thoroughly reviewed by PGMOL."

Howard Webb, PGMOL's new chief refereeing officer, is promising greater openness and transparency over decision-making -- including admitting when major mistakes have been made. Two weeks ago, PGMOL admitted Fabinho should have been sent off for his challenge on Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson in an FA Cup tie.