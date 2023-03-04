Philip Billing of AFC Bournemouth celebrates his early goal against Arsenal. Julian Finney/Getty Images

AFC Bournemouth shocked Arsenal on Saturday by taking the lead after just 9.11 seconds -- but Philip Billing's effort falls just short of the quickest Premier League goal on record.

Relegation battlers Bournemouth launched an audacious raid down the right straight from the kickoff and the ball was played across for Billing to side-foot into the net.

Here are the top 5:

5. Christian Eriksen, 10.54 seconds

Eriksen might play for Manchester United now, but this goal came in Tottenham Hotspur colours at home to United in January 2018.

4. Alan Shearer, 10.52 seconds

The Premier League's all-time leading goal scorer wouldn't want to miss out on this list, and he duly obliges thanks to a goal scored at home to Manchester City in January 2003.

3. Ledley King, 9.82 seconds

The second Tottenham player to make the list, with centre-back King scoring early into an away game at Bradford City in December 2000.

2. Philip Billing, 9.11 seconds

The Bournemouth player stunned the Emirates by scoring when many seats in the North London stadium were still empty.

1. Shane Long, 7.69 seconds

The Southampton striker needed just 7.69 seconds to open the scoring for the Saints away at Watford in April 2019.