A Premier League football player previously arrested on suspicion of rape is facing new allegations after a third woman has come forward.

The player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was already accused of raping two other women in different alleged attacks, the first in April 2021 and the second in June 2022.

A third woman has said she was assaulted in Hertfordshire in February 2022. The player, who went to the World Cup in November in Qatar with his international team, was questioned under caution at a police station.

He had also been due to answer police bail this month, but that was extended for a third time until July. The player's club has so far not taken any action, and he remains available for the first team.

After enquiries, the June allegation was dropped by police.

A Scotland Yard statement read: "On 4 July 2022, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.

"It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On 4 July, a man was arrested at an address on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

"While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

"In February 2023, the man was interviewed under caution for a sexual offence alleged to have taken place in Barnet in February 2022. This relates to a third victim and was reported to police in July 2022.

"No further action will be taken in relation to the alleged offence in June 2021 because the relevant legislation had not yet come into effect at the time it is said to have occurred.

"This has been explained to the complainant who continues to be supported by officers."