Former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has said he wants to manage in the Premier League but confirmed he hasn't received any offers from England.

Luis Enrique, who has been out of a job since leaving Spain after their elimination from the 2022 World Cup, has been linked with Tottenham following the departure of Antonio Conte this week.

Sources have told ESPN that former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has been identified by senior figures at Spurs as one of several potential candidates to become the new manager.

"I follow above all the Premier [League] because I would like to go to England to work," Luis Enrique told Cadena Ser radio on Wednesday.

"I wouldn't go to any team but to one that could do important things, which greatly reduces the number. I don't put my hopes up, really, because there are many candidates."

The 52-year-old added that he is no rush to get back into management. He denied speculation that he has been offered the vacant Brazil job but didn't rule out taking on another national team role.

"I am lucky because my personal life fills me up," he said. "That it takes longer, that no offers arrive, well, it is what it is. I would go to a team with possibilities. That doesn't mean that I wouldn't work in Spain.

"There are several national teams that are looking for a manager. I don't think I have the profile to guide a national team like that of Brazil.

"No one from Brazil has contacted me. I've had offers from national teams but not from clubs. I don't rule it out. It would have to be a very, very powerful national team for me to accept."

The former Celta Vigo and Roma coach enjoyed a successful three-year spell at the helm of Barca.

He won the Champions League, LaLiga title and the Copa del Rey in his first season in charge. He went on to win LaLiga once more and the Copa on two more occasions.

Information from James Olley was included in this report.