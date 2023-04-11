Premier League leaders Arsenal said they are "very disappointed" after their home game against Chelsea was postponed to May 2 due to policing issues.

The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, April 29 at the Emirates Stadium.

"The initial scheduling of this match was approved at a Safety Advisory Group (SAG) meeting in February," the Premier League said in a statement on Tuesday.

"However, the Metropolitan Police has now revised its position regarding the kick-off time and requested a further SAG meeting which determined the match had to be re-scheduled."

Arsenal, who play second-placed Manchester City on April 26, will have a five-day break after the top-of-the-table clash before they face London rivals Chelsea.

After working to try to find a solution with the Met Police, we are very disappointed with the impact and disruption this fixture change will cause to our supporters, particularly after this match had been initially approved for a Saturday evening kick-off," Arsenal said in a statement.

The Football Supporters' Association also criticised the timing of the announcement.

"Arsenal vs Chelsea is moved again (after initially being selected for a Saturday evening KO) to a Tuesday evening with just over two weeks notice," the organisation tweeted.

"More disruption for fans and not the first time this season the authorities have shown such little regard for matchgoing supporters."