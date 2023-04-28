Craig Burley heaps praise on Manchester City after their thumping 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League. (2:26)

Manchester City have won the Premier League in four of the past five seasons, and now look likely to add another. We take a look at when the race could be over.

Who is in the Premier League title race?

Only two clubs can win the Premier League: Arsenal and Manchester City.

Arsenal, on 75 points after 33 games, are in first place as of Friday, but it might not stay that way for long.

Manchester City, on 73 points after 31 games, are sure of the Premier League if they win their remaining games.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will probably need to be perfect through the remainder of the season and hope Pep Guardiola's City slip up somewhere.

City can go top of the table on Sunday when they visit Fulham, though Arsenal would then be able to retake top spot with a victory against Chelsea on Tuesday.

John Stones celebrates his goal against Arsenal. (Photo by Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

How many points do Man City need to win the title?

The maximum number of points Arsenal can score is 90.

That means Man City need 18 for an unassailable points tally.

If Man City win their next six matches they will be champions.

If both clubs win all their games, Man City will be crowned with a victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, May 24 -- their sixth match from here.

When is the soonest Man City can win the title?

May 14. This scenario needs Arsenal to lose matches, but isn't beyond the realm of possibility.

Man City must win at Fulham (Sunday), and at home to West Ham United (Wednesday) and Leeds United (May 6),

If Arsenal lose at home to Chelsea (Tuesday) and at Newcastle United (May 7), then Man City can seal the title with a win at Everton on May 14.

If Arsenal draw one or both of those two games and Man City win all four, Man City could still be champions later on May 14 if Arsenal fail to win at home to Brighton.

What about Arsenal?

It's only fair to cover the Gunners.

The earliest they could win the title is... May 14!

The Gunners would need to beat Chelsea, Newcastle and Brighton, but with Man City losing to Fulham, West Ham, Leeds and Everton.