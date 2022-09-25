Chelsea beat Man City to bounce back in WSL

ESPN FC's Sophie Lawson joins Mark Donaldson after Arsenal's 4-0 win over Tottenham in front of record WSL crowd of 47,367 at the Emirates. (1:24)

Chelsea bounced back from an opening-day loss to beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday.

Champions Chelsea slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to newly promoted Liverpool last week, but Fran Kirby's first-half strike and a second-half penalty from Maren Mjelde were enough to get them back on track against City in front of more than 4,000 fans at their Kingsmeadow home ground.

Brighton & Hove Albion also notched their first win at the second attempt, beating Reading 2-1 to send them to the bottom of the table, while Manchester United climbed into second place with a comfortable 2-0 win away at West Ham United.

United are level on six points with Arsenal and Aston Villa, who continued their good start to the season by beating Leicester City 2-0.

Liverpool host Everton in the season's first Merseyside derby later on Sunday.