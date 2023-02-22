Manchester United and England goalkeeper Mary Earps gives ESPN FC's Ralph Karumazondo a masterclass in the art of goalkeeping. (2:41)

Tottenham midfielder Eveliina Summanen has been handed a two-match ban for "successful deception of a match official" after her role in Ella Toone's sending off.

England star Toone was shown a straight red card in Manchester United's 2-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following a confrontation with Summanen in the latter stages.

However, the England Football Assocation (FA) rescinded Toone's sending off and subsequently banned Summanen for tricking the referee which the player denies.

The FA upheld the decision on Tuesday and released a statement which read: "Tottenham Hotspur Women's Eveliina Summanen has been suspended for two matches following their WSL match on Sunday Feb. 12 against Manchester United Women.

"The midfielder denied a charge for 'successful deception of a match official,' which allegedly took place during the 80th minute and led to an opponent being sent off, and amounts to improper conduct.

"An independent Regulatory Commission upheld the charge during a subsequent hearing and imposed her two-match ban. Its written reasons will be published in due course."

Speaking in his Wednesday news conference, United manager Marc Skinner said he was pleased with the FA decision and he is happy about Toone's availability.

"I'm absolutely delighted that the right decision was made, whatever happens, the game is done, it's dusted," he said. "Whatever's happened now has happened, but I'm delighted that we have Ella available.

"Just so we're very clear, we still talk about our actions and what our responsibilities are within our actions, everything's always going to be about education for our players and it's our responsibility within that.

"But the right decision has been made and it's been upheld by the FA and by an advisory board so for us it felt that it was the right decision at the time and now it's been vindicated to be.

"For me, what I think's really important is it's a moment in time, we all learned from it and we move forward so I'm happy we have Ella available for those upcoming games."