Everton have appointed Sean Dyche as their new manager following Frank Lampard's departure, the club announced on Monday.

Lampard was sacked last week after a run of 10 games without a win left Everton 19th in the Premier League table, two points from safety.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Dyche has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025 at Goodison Park and is tasked with steering Everton away from the relegation zone.

"It's an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track," Dyche said in a statement.

"I know about Everton's passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We're ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time.

Sean Dyche will face Premier League leaders Arsenal in his first game in charge of Everton. Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images

"We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.

"Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they're so passionate.There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine. That's the job of me and my staff.

"We want to change the shape of this club going forward, remodel it in our style, but in a way that we can win. That's the task in front of us - make sure we're building, tactically and technically, giving players organisation, allow them the freedom to play, to go and enjoy their football because it's brilliant when the team's playing with a smile, but we've got to win."

Dyche was sacked as Burnley manager in the 2021-22 season after a spell of over nine years with the club. They were eventually relegated to the Championship later that campaign. Dyche also had a stint as manager of Watford in 2011-12.

He faces a tough induction at Everton as they host league leaders Arsenal on Feb. 4 in his first match in charge, followed by a trip to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Feb. 13

It is the second consecutive season Everton have faced a tangible relegation threat from the top-flight. After being appointed at Goodison Park on Jan. 31, 2022 following the dismissal of Rafa Benitez, Lampard was able to steer the club away from the drop in the final week of the season.