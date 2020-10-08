Women in Football chair Ebru Koksal. Photo by Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Two-thirds of women working in football have experienced discrimination but only 12% reported it to the relevant authorities, according to a study conducted by Women in Football.

The network revealed the findings of its largest-ever survey on Thursday morning, polling over 4,000 members and revealing only 59% believe their organisation celebrates female talent.

The most common form of discrimination was described as "misused banter" with 52% reporting they had either experienced or witnessed this with 82% stating they had face further obstacles in their football industry career.

"The feedback we have received from women about the issues they have faced in the industry makes for heart-breaking reading. One story of bias, outdated perceptions and outright bullying is one too many," said WiF chair Ebru Koksal.

"There is still a lot of work to do to ensure that women are encouraged to forge careers in the industry and this is where Women in Football will continue to play a big part.

"It is our intention to drive the agenda forward together and to harness the power of our joint expertise, knowledge, skills, and experience to create improvements for all in the industry now, and for every person who will join in the future."

Although the survey also found 78% of women either agreed or strongly agreed that they felt supported by colleagues in the workplace, WiF are aiming to drive further change by launching a new corporate membership scheme to support employers in becoming more inclusive.

A WiF Youth Council has been set up to enhance opportunities for young women and CEO of Women in Football Jane Purdon added: "We are continuing to grow as a dynamic organisation that is a focal and vocal point for women working in and around the football industry, and those who wish to pursue a career in this area.

"We are entering a new phase of growth with the purpose and passion about what we do and what we stand for, reflected in our new look and the new programmes we are announcing today."