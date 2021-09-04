Vicky Losada scored on her debut as Manchester City cruised to an easy victory at Everton. Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Title contenders Manchester City kicked off their Women's Super League campaign with dominant 4-0 win at Everton, with new signings Vicky Losada and Khadija Shaw impressing on debut.

City scored three first-half goals through Losada, Janine Beckie and Shaw while Steph Houghton added a fourth in the 67th minute at Goodison Park.

Tottenham also secured an encouraging 1-0 win over Birmingham City with Kit Graham grabbing the winning goal.

Spurs started brightly but were repeatedly denied by a Birmingham side that offered little going forward but were stubborn in defence. The hosts finally broke the deadlock in the 40th minute with Graham scoring a glancing header from a move that was smartly worked around the edge of the box.

Spurs continued to attack in the second half, with substitute Angela Addison going close to adding a second, while Birmingham managed just two shots on target in the entire game.

Earlier on, Aston Villa scored twice in two second-half to claim a 2-1 win over Leicester City. Promoted Leicester took a deserved lead through Natasha Flint in the 39th minute following a goalkeeping error by Hannah Hampton.

Villa, however, came back strongly after the interval, with Sarah Mayling curling in a splendid free kick to equalise in the 63rd minute before captain Remi Allen completed the turnaround a minute later.

Arsenal welcome champions Chelsea on Sunday but will be without new signing Tobin Heath who sealed her move on a free transfer to north London on Friday.