Barclays have doubled their investment in the Women's Super League to £30 million ($39.8m) and extended their contract with the league until 2025 in a deal which also sees them become the headline sponsors of the Women's Championship for the first time.

The bank has also extended its deal with the English Football Association and the Premier League.

The WSL has been sponsored by Barclays since 2019 when it invested just over £15m. Their latest move marks a new record for investment in UK women's sport, according to the FA.

"Barclays have played a crucial role in the growth of women's and girls' football, so it is excellent news that they are committing to a new record investment in the women's and girls' pyramid until 2025," the FA's director of women's professional game Kelly Simmons said.

Barclays have sponsored the Women's Super League since 2019. Photo by Nigel French/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images

"As part of the FA's 2020-2024 women's and girls' strategy, Inspiring Positive Change, we set ourselves the ambition of providing equal access for all girls at 90% of primary and secondary schools in the UK, and Barclays' continued support and investment has allowed us to make great strides in achieving this ambition.

"From grassroots to the top tiers of women's football, we are also extremely excited to welcome Barclays as the new title sponsor of the FA Women's Championship. The FA Women's Championship plays a pivotal role in the ongoing development of the pyramid structure and the credible history and association football that Barclays has will make the league even stronger."

The FA also announced that the sponsorship of the Girls' Football School Partnership -- which has reached 12,000 schools -- will be extended with a target of 20,000 schools by 2024.