Andrea Pirlo will take his second step in management at Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk SK. ALBERTO LINGRIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Former Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo has been appointed as manager of Turkey's top-tier side Fatih Karagumruk SK, the club said on Sunday.

Juve sacked Pirlo in May 2021 after just one season having guided the then-reigning Serie A champions to fourth place in the 2020-21 campaign, his debut in a senior team manager role.

The 43-year-old has signed a one-year contract with the Istanbul-based Super Lig club, starting on July 1.

"Happy to start a new adventure. Thank you Karagumruk SK," the former Italy international said in a post on Twitter.

Karagumruk were promoted to Turkey's top flight in 2020 and finished eighth in the country's top division last season.