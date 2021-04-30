Dutch goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer is in discussions with FC Cincinnati and is expected to sign with the club as a free agent, sources told ESPN.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

Vermeer, 35, spent the 2020 season with LAFC and remained with the club through the preseason until his contract was terminated on April 16, the eve of the club's season opener. In eight starts in Major League Soccer last year, Vermeer compiled a 2-3-3 record, while splitting time with Pablo Sisniega. He also started all five of LAFC's matches in the CONCACAF Champions League, including the final.

Prior to arriving in MLS, Vermeer had a 15-year career in his home country during which he appeared over 100 times for both Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord. He has received five caps from the Netherlands national team.

Vermeer would add a veteran presence in a position of need for Cincinnati, and would link up again with FCC coach Jaap Stam, his teammate at Ajax in 2006-07.

Since beginning MLS play in 2019, Cincinnati has not had stability in goal as both Spencer Richey and Przemyslaw Tyton both made more than 10 appearances in each of the last two seasons. Offseason signing Cody Cropper started in last week's 5-0 loss to NYCFC and Tyton, who has been battling a hip flexor injury, started in a 2-2 draw with Nashville in the season opener.