Former United States international defender Geoff Cameron is close to signing with Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

The Cincinnati Enquirer was among the outlets to report the news. Cameron only needs to pass a medical to complete the deal, the Enquirer reported.

Should the deal be finalized, Cameron would join a Cincinnati side in dire need of defensive help. FCC was off last weekend, but has already conceded 10 goals in three matches. Defender Maikel van der Werff was recently placed on the injured list, rendering him unavailable until July 3.

The move would mark a return to MLS for Cameron, 35, having started his professional career with the Houston Dynamo in 2008, and where he spent parts of five seasons. He has played the remainder of his career in England, the last three seasons of which were in the English Championship with Queens Park Rangers. He also spent six seasons in the Premier League with Stoke City. Overall he has made over 400 professional appearances, scoring 26 goals. Cameron announced last week that he was leaving QPR to return stateside.

"I have tried to represent the club in the best way possible, both on and off the field," Cameron said in a statement released by QPR prior to his final match. "I have tried to set an example for the young guys and give them as much knowledge as I could. It's been an absolute privilege to both captain and play for QPR. There comes a time when you have to do the best for your family, and the future ahead of me, but I'll always be a QPR fan."

At international level, Cameron has made 55 appearances with the U.S. men's national team, and was part of the squad that competed at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.