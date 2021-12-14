NYCFC defeats the Portland Timbers on penalties to secure the first title in club history. (0:48)

Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati named Pat Noonan to be its next manager, the team announced on Tuesday.

The move sees Noonan reunited with Cincinnati GM Chris Albright. The two worked together at the Philadelphia Union for the past four years, where Albright was the technical director and Noonan was an assistant coach under manager Jim Curtin. The Union won the Supporters Shield in 2020 with the best regular season record.

"It's an honor to be named the Head Coach of FC Cincinnati," Noonan said in a statement. "Thank you to Chris, Jeff Berding, Carl H. Lindner III and the ownership group for putting their faith in me. I'm thrilled to take on this opportunity at FC Cincinnati and to get started."

Pat Noonan is Cincinnati's new coach. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

Prior to his stint in Philadelphia, Noonan was an assistant with the LA Galaxy, working under Bruce Arena from 2013-16. He then followed Arena to the U.S. men's national team in 2017.

"We are proud to introduce Pat as the new head coach of FC Cincinnati," said Albright. "He has demonstrated a track record of coaching success and we are excited to bring his leadership to FC Cincinnati."

As a player, Noonan spent the bulk of his professional career with the New England Revolution, where he made 135 league and playoff appearances, scoring 42 goals along with 30 assists over five seasons. During his time with the Revs, Noonan was part of three MLS Cup final sides, and won the 2007 U.S. Open Cup.

Following a brief stint in Norway with Aalesund, he latched on with the Columbus Crew, where he was part of their 2008 side that claimed MLS Cup and the Supporters Shield. He later went on to play with the Seattle Sounders, Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy, where he was part of the team that won the 2012 MLS Cup.

At international level, Noonan made 15 appearances for the U.S. national team, scoring one goal in a 2005 friendly against Colombia.