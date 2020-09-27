Eredivisie side FC Emmen will play the 2020-21 season with a company that sells sex toys as their shirt sponsor after a request was accepted by the Dutch FA (KNVB).

Initially, the idea was rejected by the KNVB on the grounds that it was against their "code of values," but Emmen will now be allowed to wear shirts sponsored by Easy Toys and will debut the shirts in the clash with Willem II at 10.45 a.m ET.

"This sponsor is important for the club," Emmen chairman Ronald Lubbers said.

"We have to keep printing the new shirts to make sure everyone can get one before this Sunday's match."

Sources have told ESPN that the club's youth teams will not wear shirts with the Easy Toys sponsorship logo.

FC Emmen wore shirts without sponsorship in their two opening Serie A matches against VVV and PSV Eindhoven.