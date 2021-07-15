Arjen Robben has called time on his football career for the second time. Photo by NESimages/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Netherlands legend Arjen Robben has announced his retirement from professional football for a second time.

Robben, 37, decided to come out of retirement last June to play for boyhood club FC Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie last season.

However, the winger's campaign was hampered with injuries and he only made seven appearances in all competitions and scored two goals.

Robben announced his decision on Instagram and wrote: "I have decided to quit as active player. A very hard choice to make. I want to thank everybody for all the warm support. Greetings, Arjen."

Robben initially retired from the game in July 2019 when he called an end to his 10-year spell at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

During his career, Robben won eight Bundesliga titles, five German Cups, two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one La Liga title, two Dutch Cups and one Eredivisie title on top of the Champions League and Club World Cup in 2013.

Robben also enjoyed stints at PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea and Real Madrid, featured in the 2010 World Cup final and made a total of 110 Champions League appearances.