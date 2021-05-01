Herculez Gomez says Jesse Marsch's appointment at RB Leipzig is bigger than an American player starting at Barcelona. (1:23)

American midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored the second goal of the game in the 66th minute, and FC Salzburg beat LASK Linz 3-0 Saturday at Klagenfurt to win their third straight Austrian Cup.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Carlisle: Jesse Marsch is the trailblazer for American coaches

Mergim Berisha scored the opening goal in the 45th minute and Aronson, a 20-year-old acquired in January on a transfer from Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union, doubled the lead with his fourth goal for Salzburg in all competitions.

FC Salzburg player Brenden Aaronson, analyst Victor Bertini and manager Jesse Marsch celebrating the Austrian Cup win. Jesse Marsch - Twitter

The win also gives Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch his second straight title in the competition. The American will depart from Salzburg at the end of the season to take over German side RB Leipzig.

"The opening goal was very important. That allowed us to apply more and more power in the second half, and we got more chances as a result. I am really pleased for the boys to have won this trophy," Marsch said.

Enock Mwepu added a goal in the 88th.

Salzburg has won eight of the last 10 Austrian Cups.