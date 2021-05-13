Check out Jesse Marsch's meteoric rise since leaving the U.S. to manage some of Europe's top clubs. (3:00)

FC Salzburg clinched the Austrian Bundesliga title on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Rapid Wien, giving American manager Jesse Marsch his second straight domestic Double after winning the Austrian Cup earlier this month.

Marsch, 47, is set to take over German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig next season after Julien Nagelsmann announced he'd become the Bayern Munich manager.

Salzburg's triumph comes with two matches left in the Austrian Bundesliga's play-off round. Patson Daka scored a brace in the win to secure the championship.

United States international Brenden Aaronson, who was acquired on a transfer from Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union, played 90 minutes before being subbed off in stoppage time. He has played 18 league games and scored five goals since joining Salzburg in January.

"As you can tell, it's awesome. I mean it was a tough game, they came out and played well. Super happy and proud of the team. We got the goal and then we went from there. I think we played well," Aaronson said after Wednesday's win.

After winning four trophies at Salzburg, Marsch will now return to Leipzig, where he was assistant manager at during the 2018-19 campaign under Ralf Rangnick. Marsch began his coaching career in 2010 with an assistant role with the USMNT before taking charge of Major League Soccer outfit Montreal Impact the following year. His playing career spanned from 1996 to 2009 with three MLS clubs -- D.C. United, Chicago Fire FC, and Chivas USA -- and he had two international caps.

In 2015, he became the New York Red Bulls coach and guided them to the MLS Supporters' Shield and picked up the MLS Coach of the Year award that same year.