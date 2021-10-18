Gab & Juls assess the pros and cons of more frequent World Cups in the men's and women's games. (1:12)

FIFA has assembled a Technical Advisory Group (TAG) to assess how women's football can develop.

The TAG is made up of male and female professionals from the six continental confederations across a range of roles including current and former players, coaches, managers, a referee and a sports scientist.

Former United States Women's manager Jill Ellis was appointed leader of the group in September, and other members include Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, USWNT player Alex Morgan, former England player Kelly Smith, England sport scientist Dawn Scott and German referee Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb.

FIFA announced on Tuesday, following the group's second meeting, that consultations will be held with clubs, leagues and member associations "to take informed ideas to a broader audience."

Consultations will include discussions over how women's football can develop internationally, including the proposal of a biennial World Cup and inaugural Club World Cup, as well as funding methods to increase visibility and participation of women's football and addressing prize money concerns.

"I'm honored to be chosen by FIFA to lead this project," Jill Ellis said in a statement. "The growth of women's football is a key objective for FIFA. Like any initiative, the first step is to gather all of the information and start to make next steps for how this advisory group can be impactful for tangible change for the growth and advancement of the women's game.

"It's time for women's football to definitely assume the importance it has at all levels and create its own path of growth and advancement, notwithstanding the obviously necessary coordination with the men's game namely to avoid calendar overlaps."

Ellis added: "We will take the information gathered from the TAG and a wider consultation group to take informed ideas to a broader audience."

Ellis is president of the San Diego NWSL club who are set to start from 2022.