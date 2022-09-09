Scotland will play Austria in their first-round playoff. ANP via Getty Images

Scotland will take on Austria in the first round of the European qualification playoffs for next year's women's World Cup, while Wales will face Bosnia and Herzegovina and Portugal will meet Belgium after the draw was conducted by UEFA on Friday.

Scotland, Austria, Wales, Bosnia, Portugal, Belgium, Switzerland, Iceland and Ireland are all competing in the two-round playoffs after finishing second in each of their qualifying groups.

The matches will decide two spots at the finals in Australia and New Zealand next year and one place in the inter-continental playoffs.

The three first-round qualifying games will take place on Oct. 6, with the winners advancing to play Iceland, Ireland and Switzerland -- the three best runners-up from the nine qualifying groups.

The winner of Scotland's clash with Austria will play Ireland while Switzerland will meet Wales or Bosnia. Iceland will take on Portugal or Belgium. Those games will be held on Oct. 11.

The women's World Cup finals will take place from July 20-Aug. 20 next year.

Playoff draw

Round 1 (Oct. 6)

Scotland vs. Austria

Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Portugal vs. Belgium

Round 2 (Oct. 11)

Portugal or Belgium vs. Iceland

Scotland or Austria vs. Ireland

Switzerland vs. Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina