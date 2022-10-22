2023 Women's World Cup finals bracket and fixtures schedule

Check out all the fixtures and venues for the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, including the knockout bracket.

What is the FIFA World Cup format?

The 32 teams were drawn into eight groups of four nations. The top two in each group will advance to the knockout rounds.

The competition then moves onto a round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

FIFA World Cup fixtures

Kick-of times will be announced after the draw.

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, July 20

Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Group B: Australia vs. Republic of Ireland - (Sydney Football Stadium)

Friday, July 21

Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland - (Forsyth Barr, Dunedin)

Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada - (Melbourne Rectangular)

Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica - (Wellington Regional)

Saturday, July 22

Group C: Zambia vs. Japan - (Waikato, Hamilton)

Group D: England vs. Group B playoff winners - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

Group D: Denmark vs. China - (Perth Rectangular)

Group E: United States vs. Vietnam - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Sunday, July 23

Group E: Netherlands vs. Group A playoff winners - (Forsyth Barr, Dunedin)

Group F: France vs. Jamaica - (Sydney Football Stadium)

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa - (Wellington Regional)

Monday, July 24

Group F: Brazil vs. Group C playoff winners - (Hindmarsh, Adelaide)

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco - (Melbourne Rectangular)

Tuesday, July 25

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines - (Wellington Regional)

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway - (Waikato, Hamilton)

Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea - (Sydney Football Stadium)

Wednesday, July 26

Group B: Canada vs. Republic of Ireland - (Perth Rectangular)

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica - (Forsyth Barr, Dunedin)

Thursday, July 27

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands - (Wellington Regional)

Group E: Group A playoff winners vs. Vietnam - (Waikato, Hamilton)

Friday, July 28

Group D: England vs. Denmark - (Sydney Football Stadium)

Group D: China vs. Group B playoff winners - (Hindmarsh, Adelaide)

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa - (Forsyth Barr, Dunedin)

Saturday, July 29

Group F: France vs. Brazil - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

Group F: Group C playoff winners vs. Jamaica - (Perth Rectangular)

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy - (Wellington Regional)

Sunday, July 30

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand - (Forsyth Barr, Dunedin)

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia - (Sydney Football Stadium)

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco - (Hindmarsh, Adelaide)

Monday, July 31

Group B: Canada vs. Australia - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

Group B: Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria - (Melbourne Rectangular)

Group C: Japan vs. Spain - (Wellington Regional)

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia - (Waikato, Hamilton)

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Group D: China vs. England - (Hindmarsh, Adelaide)

Group D: Group B playoff winners vs. Denmark - (Perth Rectangular)

Group E: Group A playoff winners vs. United States - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands - (Forsyth Barr, Dunedin)

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Group F: Group C playoff winners vs. France - (Sydney Football Stadium)

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil - (Melbourne Rectangular)

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden - (Waikato, Hamilton)

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy - (Wellington Regional)

Thursday, Aug. 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia - (Perth Rectangular)

BRACKET - ROUND OF 16

Friday, Aug. 5

49 - Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group C - (Eden Park, Auckland)

50 - Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group A - (Wellington Regional)

Saturday, Aug. 6

51 - Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group G - (Sydney Football Stadium)

52 - Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group E - (Melbourne Rectangular)

Sunday, Aug. 7

53 - Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group D - (Stadium Australia, Sydney)

54 - Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group B - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

Monday, Aug. 8

55 - Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group H - (Hindmarsh, Adelaide)

56 - Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group F - (Melbourne Rectangular)

BRACKET - QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Aug. 11

57 - Winners of 49 vs. Winners of 51 - (Wellington Regional)

58 - Winners of 50 vs. Winners of 52 - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Friday, Aug. 12

59 - Winners of 53 vs. Winners of 55 - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

60 - Winners of 54 vs. Winners of 56 - (Stadium Australia, Sydney)

BRACKET - SEMIFINALS

Monday, Aug. 15

61 - Winners of 57 vs. Winners of 58 - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Tuesday, Aug. 16

62 - Winners of 59 vs. Winners of 60 - (Stadium Australia, Sydney)

BRACKET - THIRD PLACE

Friday, Aug. 19

63 - Losers of 61 vs. Losers of 62 - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

BRACKET - FINAL

Saturday, Aug. 20

64 - Winners of 61 vs. Winners of 62 - (Stadium Australia, Sydney)