United States and England could meet in the final of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after being placed in opposite sides of the bracket in Saturday's draw.

Holders USWNT have been drawn against Vietnam and Netherlands, with the group completed by one of the intercontinental playoff winners (Cameroon, Thailand or Portugal), while European champions England face Denmark, China and another of the playoff winners (Chile, Haiti or Senegal).

New Zealand will take on Norway in the opening game of the tournament on July 20, with co-hosts Australia playing their first match against Republic of Ireland later that day.

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovskiare faces Vietnam in the opening Group C game at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday, July 22. USWNT then face Netherlands on July 27 and finish up against the playoff winners on Aug. 1. The intercontinental playoff winners will be known in February when the teams meet in New Zealand as a test event for the finals.

England must wait to find out who they open against on the same day, taking on the playoff winners in Group C in Lang Park, Brisbane. Coach Sarina Wiegman then leads her team against Denmark on July 28 and China on Aug. 1.

England beat United States 2-1 when the two teams met at Wembley Stadium earlier this month.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is being held across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and Aug. 20, with the final being held in the 83,500-capacity Stadium Australia in Sydney.

GROUP A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

GROUP B

Australia

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

GROUP C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

GROUP D

England

Group B playoff winners

Denmark

China

GROUP E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Group A playoff winners

GROUP F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Group C playoff winners

GROUP G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

GROUP H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea