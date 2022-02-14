Brazil-Argentina was abandoned in September due to alleged coronavirus-related breaches. Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images

FIFA have ruled that the 2022 World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina will be played at a venue and date to be determined after it was originally abandoned due to alleged coronavirus-related breaches.

The Sept. 5 match in Sao Paulo was suspended by the referee after seven minutes with the score 0-0 after Brazilian health officials walked onto the pitch to remove four England-based Argentina players that allegedly did not comply with coronavirus restrictions.

Brazil's Football Confederation (CBF) have been fined a total of CHF 550,000 ($593,391) by FIFA's disciplinary commission for "infringements related to order and security," and for the abandonment.

The Argentina Football Association (AFA) were fined CHF 250,000 ($269,881) for failing to "comply with its obligations in relation to order and security, the preparation of and its participation in the match," and for the abandonment.

England-based Argentina players Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero have all been handed two-match bans in international fixtures for "not complying with the FIFA Return to Football International Match Protocol".

Argentina's Football Association (AFA) stated at the time that they had followed the health protocol of South American football's governing body, CONMEBOL, and believed they should be awarded three points.

The CBF had criticised Brazilian health authority Anvisa for not acting sooner and "waiting until the game had started."

Anvisa stated at the time that the situation was "a serious health risk" and "for this reason, local health authorities ordered to immediately quarantine the players."

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez was in favour of the game being played again.

Both sides are unbeaten and have already qualified for Qatar 2022. Brazil are top the group, four points clear of nearest rivals Argentina, after 15 games.

Brazil are back in action on March 24 when they host Chile, while Argentina take on Venezuela.